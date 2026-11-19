Young job seekers consult with recruiters at a job fair in Busan on Sept. 21. YONHAP

The employment rate for mothers with children under 18 reached a record 66.2 percent, aided by family-friendly policies.

The employment rate for mothers with minor children hit an all-time high in the six months through April on the back of policy support, data showed Thursday.

The employment rate for mothers with children under 18 reached 66.2 percent in the November 2025 to April 2026 period, up 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The figure is the highest since the data began to be compiled in 2016.

Reduced working hours for mothers raising children and other family-friendly policies helped push up their employment, the ministry said.

Against this backdrop, the share of married women with children who have taken a break from their careers fell 2 percentage points to 19.3 percent, also the lowest on record.





Yonhap