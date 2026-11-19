A student rolls up a sleeve at the instruction of an exam proctor at a high school in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). NEWS1

Korea’s toughest CSAT anti-cheating measures have caught prohibited devices, but questions remain about whether they can stop increasingly sophisticated AI-assisted cheating.

Korea’s toughest-ever crackdown on exam cheating caught a test-taker with a miniature camera and earphones during Thursday’s nationwide college entrance exam, the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). But doubts remain over how much it missed.

The heightened security followed a string of AI cheating scandals on other national exams in the run-up to the CSAT, including the top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitting he had cheated using electronic devices and generative AI. The cases raised fears that the college entrance exam, which shapes the futures of hundreds of thousands of students each year, could be next.

As about 550,000 students sat the exam, proctors had test-takers remove their glasses and roll up their sleeves, then checked for electronic devices attached to glasses frames and for suspicious objects in sleeves and collars. Test-takers wearing clothes with buttons had to put a sticker over each one. Public and carrier-operated Wi-Fi within 100 meters of test sites was also shut off.

Some additional 8,400 proctors and inspectors were dispatched to 1,312 test sites nationwide. The government also mobilized its emergency alert system for the first time ever to catch phones that could be used for cheating.

Every powered-on phone in the country rang three times, at 8:30 a.m., 2:21 p.m. and 2:57 p.m. The first alert, sent before the first period, uncovered 22 phones that had not been surrendered to proctors in nine cities and provinces, the Ministry of Education said.

A student places a sticker over a button on their clothing at a high school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). YONHAP

Proctors also personally caught banned items at several test sites. They found a miniature camera, earphones and other items among the belongings of a 20-year-old repeat test-taker at a high school in Yongin, Gyeonggi, right after the second-period math test, according to the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education and police. Police plan to investigate whether exam questions were photographed or whether he communicated with anyone outside.

At a high school in Seocho District, southern Seoul, police found a phone in a test-taker’s shoe insole during the second period. At a test site in Jung District, central Seoul, proctors removed test-takers after finding power banks, wireless earphones and other items they had not handed in. In Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, police were dispatched after a report that someone had posted in a YouTube chat that they would take the exam wearing AI glasses.

Exam proctors hold a metal detectors at a high school in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). NEWS1

Electronic devices had been widely used to cheat on the CSAT last year. Of the 279 cheating cases caught on last year’s exam, 84, or 30.1 percent, involved electronic devices, according to Democratic Party Rep. Ko Min-jung. Digital watches other than smartwatches accounted for the most cases with 31, followed by e-cigarettes and other electronic devices with 23, phones with 16, Bluetooth earphones with eight and tablet PCs with six.

Test-takers themselves appeared to take particular care with their clothing and belongings to avoid suspicion. Some wore sweatshirts and hoodies without buttons or decorations, or contact lenses instead of their usual glasses. Others cut the buttons off their clothes altogether.

“After reading the news reports, I told him not to do anything that might look suspicious,” said a parent after seeing off their son at Dongsung High School in Jongno District, central Seoul. “I had him wear a sweatshirt without any buttons or decorations.”

The government has vowed to keep pursuing cheating even after the exam, with tougher penalties and incentives to report it. The ruling party and the government are pushing a legal revision that would extend the ban on retaking the CSAT for those caught cheating from one year to 10 years. Officials are also drawing up a plan to pay bounties of up to 100 million won ($75,000) to those who report cheating, under orders from President Lee Jae Myung.

Doubts over effectiveness

Students prepare to take the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at a high school in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 19. NEWS1

Despite such efforts, some say tougher crackdowns and penalties alone cannot keep up with increasingly sophisticated AI cheating.

People claimed online that they did not receive the emergency alert or that no alarm sounded. Shutting off Wi-Fi near test sites also does nothing to stop a smuggled device from sending photos of exam questions over its own mobile data connection.

Scrutiny has also turned to last year’s exam. The Education Ministry on Wednesday asked provincial education offices nationwide to keep, rather than destroy, last year’s CSAT test papers in case of further cheating allegations.

Lee Jin-woo, who achieved the first perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) but faced allegations of AI-assisted cheating, died by suicide on Thursday. He had taken last year's CSAT.

Some parents and relatives of test-takers said the government needed to go further.

Jeong Jae-wook, a parent at a test site in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, said the government’s hastily prepared measures were not enough. “Changes are also needed in how the CSAT is assessed and how the exam is supervised,” he said.

Lee Jeong-in, who came to a test center to cheer on a younger sibling, also believed the authorities should do more. “The government should come up with more definite measures so that the efforts of students who studied hard are not undermined," they said.





BY SPECIAL REPORTING TEAM [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]