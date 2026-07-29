Embassy celebrates Peruvian independence in Seoul

Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos delivers remarks during a reception marking the 205th anniversary of Peru's independence at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on July 28. SEO JI-EUN

At Peru’s independence celebration in Seoul, officials highlighted expanding defense cooperation, from naval production to military aircraft supply chains, alongside 63 years of diplomatic ties.

Defense cooperation took center stage as the Embassy of Peru in Korea celebrated the 205th anniversary of Peruvian independence, highlighting 63 years of diplomatic ties and a deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The agreements reached on the modernization of a naval shipyard at the Port of Callao, the co-production of naval vessels and armored vehicles, and Peru's incorporation into the supply chain for the manufacturing of Korean military aircraft represent only the beginning of a strategic partnership with enormous potential in industrial development, technology transfer, innovation, and the training of highly specialized human capital," Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos said in his welcoming remarks at the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

Vice Minister of National Defense Won Chong-dae, rather than a Foreign Ministry official, attended the reception on behalf of the Korean government — a choice that underscored the defense focus of the event.

Performers and guests celebrate with traditional Peruvian music during the reception marking the 205th anniversary of Peru's independence in Seoul on July 28. SEO JI-EUN

The celebration also showcased Peruvian culture and heritage through Unesco-recognized ceviche and traditional pisco.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]