Embassy celebrates Peruvian independence in Seoul

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Chinese foreign minister likely to visit South to discuss North, bilateral issues
If the visit is realized, the South Korean government is expected to use it to call on China to play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and advancing efforts toward the North's denuclearization.
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Seoul weighs creating separate channel with Washington for warship request
U.S. President Donald Trump first asked President Lee Jae Myung whether Korea could build 10 U.S. warships in June, and Seoul is now reportedly considering using the request as leverage in broader stalled Korea-U.S. talks.
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Korea mulls $19.8 billion Texas gas plant as first project under U.S. tariff deal
Seoul believes the project, which will power a nearby data center, already has a locked-in market as AI demand grows.
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Korean, Brazilian space agencies ink MOU on cooperation on peaceful use of space
KASA signed its first pact with a Latin American partner, opening collaboration with Brazil on launch rules, industry development and satellite data sharing.