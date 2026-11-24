An official of the National Election Commission (NEC) arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Nov. 23 to attend his arrest warrant hearing over alleged misconduct during the June 3 local elections. He is one of the eight officials accused by special counsel Lee Tae-han's team of manipulating voter turnout numbers and tampering with vote count records during the June 3 local elections. YONHAP

A Seoul court ordered the detention of a regional election official accused of concealing and forging records from the June 3 local elections.

A Seoul court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a regional election official accused of concealing and forging a vote count sheet during the June 3 local elections.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant for the official, surnamed Lee, citing concerns that the suspect could destroy evidence.

Lee was among eight officials — three from the National Election Commission and five from regional election commissions — accused of manipulating voter turnout figures or tampering with vote count records during the June 3 local elections.

The court rejected warrant requests for the seven other officials, saying it was difficult to justify their detention.

Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team had sought the warrants Wednesday on suspicions that the officials entered false voter turnout figures while voting was under way or forged vote count sheets during the June elections, with some allegedly involved in multiple cases.

According to investigators, 30 local election commissions reported inaccurate turnout figures while polls were open, though the final turnout tallies were later corrected.

The special counsel uncovered the irregularities after examining official turnout logs and questioning more than 70 election workers.





Yonhap