Eight students arrested after six run into U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek

The other two students were stopped at the gate, according to police. 

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AH-64 Apache helicopters take off from the U.S. Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 10, 2025.

Eight university students were arrested on Tuesday after two tried to run past the main gate of Osan Air Base, a U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, while the other six succeeded, police said.

They ran in at about 10:15 a.m. and chanted phrases such as “Smash the Seventh Air Force.”

The students belong to the left-wing Korean University Progressive Union (translated), according to authorities.

U.S. troops arrested them at the scene and handed them over to the police, who said that they plan to question the students on suspicion of illegally entering a military installation.

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Osan, which the U.S. military also designates K-55, is the headquarters of the Seventh Air Force, the command that runs U.S. air operations in Korea.

“Six of the eight students entered the base. Two were stopped at the entrance,” a police official said. “Their motive has not yet been investigated.”


BY KIM EUN-BIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

us forces korea seventh air force pyeongtaek osan air base korea defense daejinyeon trespassing social affairs student activism

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