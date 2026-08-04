Eight students arrested after six run into U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek

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NEC email on voter turnout revisions may widen scope of investigation
The directive, sent on the morning of the local elections, differed from the publicly released guidance, raising questions about organizational wrongdoing.
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Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing mother-in-law in Seongnam
The woman has a mental illness, and her mother-in-law had dementia, according to police. They believe that tension built up between the two over time and led to the incident.
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Navy hands its top shipboard command to a woman for the first time
Capt. Bae Sun-young becomes the first woman to lead the Navy’s largest ship, marking a milestone in Korea’s expanding roles for female officers.
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Massive vote-count error found in Siheung during June 3 local elections
Data show 3,612 votes were omitted from Siheung’s 9 a.m. election report and then added an hour later, raising questions about turnout figures and reporting procedures.