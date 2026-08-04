Eight students arrested after six run into U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek

AH-64 Apache helicopters take off from the U.S. Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 10, 2025. YONHAP

The other two students were stopped at the gate, according to police.

Eight university students were arrested on Tuesday after two tried to run past the main gate of Osan Air Base, a U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, while the other six succeeded, police said.

They ran in at about 10:15 a.m. and chanted phrases such as “Smash the Seventh Air Force.”

The students belong to the left-wing Korean University Progressive Union (translated), according to authorities.

U.S. troops arrested them at the scene and handed them over to the police, who said that they plan to question the students on suspicion of illegally entering a military installation.

Osan, which the U.S. military also designates K-55, is the headquarters of the Seventh Air Force, the command that runs U.S. air operations in Korea.

“Six of the eight students entered the base. Two were stopped at the entrance,” a police official said. “Their motive has not yet been investigated.”





BY KIM EUN-BIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]