Egyptian Defense Attache to Korea Commodore Ahmed Elhadidi speaks during an event commemorating the 53rd anniversary of the country’s Armed Forces Day at the Egyptian Defense Complex in central Seoul on Oct. 15. PAIK JI-HWAN

Egyptian Defense Attache to Korea Commodore Ahmed Elhadidi on Thursday reaffirmed the Egyptian military’s ability to protect “the nation’s assets amidst a rapidly evolving changing world and mounting security challenges” in an event marking the 53rd anniversary of the country’s Armed Forces Day.

The event at the Egyptian Defense Complex in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, commemorated Egypt’s Armed Forces Day, observed annually on Oct. 6 to mark the 1973 October War, when Egyptian troops crossed the Suez Canal and breached Israeli fortifications in the Sinai Peninsula. The anniversary honors the military’s role in defending the country and the sacrifices of its personnel.

“The Egyptian Armed Forces, with their inherent capabilities and expertise, remain capable of confronting various challenges and threats, safeguarding Egypt’s national security and protecting the nation’s assets amidst a rapidly changing world and mounting security challenges,” Elhadidi said in his speech. “Undoubtedly, the challenges arising from the evolving security interactions in the Middle East compel us to address shared issues of responsibility. We must work to restore regional security and stability and meet security requirements — viewed through a comprehensive perspective — while respecting the unique characteristics of societies and peoples and rejecting any interference in the internal affairs of states, regardless of the pretexts used.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]