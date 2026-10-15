Education safety institution official faked Finnish invitation to justify travel, inspection finds

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Seoul mayor commits to housing plan aiming for 310,000 units by 2031
During a parliamentary audit of the city government, Oh Se-hoon also reiterated his opposition to developing land in Yongsan Park.
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Over 600 pet-related incidents reported since 2023: Lawmaker
Official data show 601 pet-related incidents in Korea since 2023, prompting calls for government funding and stronger safety rules.
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Seoul police have disciplined 346 officers since 2024, the most in the country
Seoul police disciplined 346 officers since 2024 for misconduct including embezzlement, extortion and sex crimes, the highest total nationwide.
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Why are overseas buyers ordering one copy of 100,000 different Korean books?
Foreign companies have approached Kyobo, Yes24 and others seeking one copy of each title, raising concerns among Korean publishers and booksellers that the firms intend to use them to train AI.