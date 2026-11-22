Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin listens to lawmakers' questions about AI-assisted cheating during a plenary session of the National Assembly's Education Committee in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 16. NEWS1

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin took responsibility for last-minute changes made to the security measures for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), caused by worries of AI-assisted cheating.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin offered to resign on Sunday, taking responsibility for last-minute changes made to the security measures for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the national college entrance exam that took place on Thursday, following fears of AI-assisted cheating.

“In the process of preparing for the [CSAT], various changes [to the exam] were implemented just days before it took place, inconveniencing people,” he said. “Fortunately, thanks to the cooperation of the president, the prime minister and each ministry, as well as test-takers, parents, proctors and the public, [the test] concluded without any major incident.”

Choi then accepted responsibility for criticism that the ministry confused the public by repeatedly changing how the CSAT would be run.

“As the minister of the ministry in charge, I don’t think that I’m free from the criticism that, in the public’s view, we failed to prepare [for the exam] in advance,” he said. “Now that the CSAT is over, I keenly feel responsible [for the confusion] and am offering my resignation.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]