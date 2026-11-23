President Lee Jae Myung, right, speaks during a meeting on Korea's semiconductor vision and development strategy in the AI era at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 10, 2025. From right are Lee, then-Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and then-Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin. YONHAP

Talk of President Lee Jae Myung's second Cabinet reshuffle is speeding up after Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned Sunday, taking responsibility for the confusion over the government's response to AI-assisted cheating on the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Lee accepted the resignation about an hour after Choi made it public and formally signed off on his departure the same day.

“The selection of a new education minister will proceed according to procedure,” Kang Yu-jung, chief presidential spokesperson, said Sunday, adding that Lee instructed Prime Minister Han Seong-sook to oversee the response, including follow-up measures for the CSAT.

Choi had faced criticism for undermining test-takers' trust after his answer to a question from People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun at the National Assembly's Education Committee on Nov. 16, three days before the exam. Asked “Are you confident you can catch 100 percent of AI cheating?” Choi replied, “I don't think I could. I'm at a certain age.”

“Minister Choi not only lowered the credibility of the education authorities but also showed an administrative side that cannot adapt to the AI era, so it is effectively the same as being dismissed,” said a ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker on the Education Committee.

Names floated as Choi's successor include Hong Chang-nam, a professor of education at Pusan National University who chairs the Ministry of Education's policy advisory committee after heading the second social affairs subcommittee of the State Affairs Planning Committee, the Lee administration's transition team.

Also mentioned were Democratic Party Rep. Kim Young-ho, a former chair of the Education Committee, Rep. Ko Min-jung, the DP's lead lawmaker on the committee, and Park Baeg-beom, president of Catholic Kkottongnae University and a former vice education minister under the Moon Jae-in administration.

“At a time when the paradigm of education is shifting, we need a capable minister with expertise who can prepare for future education in the AI era,” said DP spokesperson Shin Hyun-young.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, right, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 17. NEWS1

Choi's resignation is also moving up the timeline for the Lee administration's second Cabinet reshuffle. The Aug. 30 reshuffle, which covered the finance and economy; justice; defense; gender equality and family; land and transport; and SMEs and startups ministries, was smaller than initially expected, and with Lee's approval rating struggling to break into the 40 percent range as he heads into 2027, a year-end reshuffle is needed to refresh state affairs.

“Ministers who have been in office for more than a year and six months could be replaced at any time, and it would not be surprising,” a key ruling bloc figure said.

Thirteen ministries that have not yet been part of any reshuffle are: Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Unification, Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, Ministry of Employment and Labor and Ministry of Planning and Budget.

Of these, the education, foreign affairs, unification, interior, culture and health ministries, which were left out of the August reshuffle because of the National Assembly's audit and pending issues, are among those seen as likely targets.

At the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, where Basic Income Party Rep. Yong Hye-in was nominated but withdrew, Minister Won Min-kyong is expected to stay on for the time being.

Yong Hye-in, former nominee for minister of gender equality and family, arrives at her confirmation hearing preparation office in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sept. 2 KIM JONG-HO

At the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the administration's top priorities since taking office have largely been settled. Korea-U. S. trade negotiations wrapped up with the Oct. 1 announcement of the first project under Korea's investment in the United States, a gas-fired combined-cycle power plant in Encinal, Texas. Normalizing relations with China reached a milestone when the two countries concluded follow-up negotiations on services and investment under their FTA on Wednesday. Those results are cited as raising the odds of a change in minister. Some also say the ministry will have difficulty escaping responsibility for the leak of passport information of passengers on the presidential plane, Air Force One, which came to light earlier this month.

Some see the foreign and unification ministers being replaced at the same time. “If only one of the foreign or unification ministers is replaced, it could be misunderstood as taking the side of either the pro-alliance faction or the self-reliance faction,” a key ruling bloc figure said.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel on Friday is also seen as an attempt to mend ties with Washington before he leaves office. The friction stems from Chung's remark in March that North Korea runs a uranium enrichment facility in Kusong, North Pyongan Province, which Washington viewed as an unauthorized disclosure of U.S. intelligence.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, left, speaks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a parliamentary audit of the Foreign Ministry and other agencies at the National Assembly building in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 27. NEWS1

Candidates mentioned for foreign minister include First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, Lim Woong-soon; second deputy director of the Blue House National Security Office; former First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam; Kim Hyun-chong, a former second deputy director of the Blue House National Security Office; and Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil, special presidential adviser on peace, diplomacy and security. Former Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and Hong Ihk-pyo, a former senior presidential secretary for political affairs, are mentioned for unification minister.

“For the unification minister, considering the possibility of North Korea-U. S. talks, it would be difficult to appoint someone with a different orientation from Minister Chung,” a senior DP lawmaker said.

The next interior minister will be tasked with getting the Serious Crime Investigation Agency up and running, a core pillar of the Lee administration's overhaul of the criminal justice system. Names circulating for the post include Democratic Party Reps. Lee Hae-sik and Han Jun-ho, both of the party's pro-Lee faction, and Kim Kyoung-soo, a special presidential adviser on political affairs and former South Gyeongsang governor. For health minister, Democratic Party Rep. Park Ju-min and Kim Yeon-myung, an emeritus professor of social welfare at Chung-Ang University who served as senior presidential secretary for social affairs under the Moon Jae-in administration, are being mentioned.

Some predict, however, that the reshuffle could be pushed back to allow for thorough vetting, since a backlash would be unavoidable if a nominee withdraws again as happened after the August reshuffle.

“If early in the term we picked people who could immediately solve pressing tasks, the second-phase Cabinet needs people who can smoothly carry out mid- to long-term reform tasks and inclusive social policies,” a ruling bloc figure said. “Finding the right person from a narrowed pool is not an easy task.”





BY LEE CHAN-KYU, HA JUN-HO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



