East Timor president says he recommends Korean people for Nobel Peace Prize in summit with Lee

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and East Timor President José Ramos-Horta embrace after a joint press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 6 following a summit. JOINT PRESS CORPS

José Ramos-Horta said the “revolution of light” that followed former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law bid was particularly inspiring and meaningful for the world.

East Timor's president, José Ramos-Horta, said he plans to recommend the Korean people’s "revolution of light," the peaceful civic rallies held in the aftermath of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration in 2024, for the Nobel Peace Prize after a summit with President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul on Friday.

“This can be described as a very inspiring moment for democracy,” Horta, a Nobel laureate himself, said in a joint press briefing alongside Lee at the Blue House in central Seoul. “The 'light revolution' is very meaningful and deserving of international recognition.”

The "revolution of light" refers to the nonviolent rallies defending democracy held by the Korean people after the short-lived imposition of martial law by former President Yoon on Dec. 3, 2024, leading to his impeachment.

During their bilateral summit, Lee and Horta agreed to expand cooperation in future-oriented areas, intellectual property, climate change and transnational crime responses. They also discussed their two countries’ dedication to safeguarding peace and democracy in the face of historic adversity.

Ramos-Horta noted the dedicated efforts of the citizens of Korea to defend against “disruption of democracy” and said, “Accordingly, I have nominated the 'light revolution' for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Ramos-Horta, an independence activist, is a co-recipient of the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize for working towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor during Indonesia's occupation. East Timor, or Timor-Leste, gained independence on 2002.

Notably, he personally nominated former Korean President Kim Dae-jung for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999. Kim received the prize in 2000 for his struggle to restore democracy and the “Sunshine Policy” of reconciliation towards North Korea.

Ramos-Horta noted that the latest civic movement “was not just a single incident,” but a testament to accumulated experience since late President Kim’s efforts toward democratization of South Korea.

In February, a group of international scholars, including Spanish political scientist Pablo Oñate, a professor at the University of Valencia, nominated the “citizens collective” for their peaceful revolution of light for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and East Timorese President José Ramos-Horta shake hands ahead of their summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 6. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Ramos-Horta was on a three-day trip to Seoul from Thursday, marking the first visit to Korea by the president of East Timor since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2002. The two countries mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

“Ahead of this historic milestone, President Ramos-Horta’s official visit to Korea will serve as a critical turning point, transforming our two nations’ special bond — forged through peace and democracy — into a forward-looking partnership,” Lee said during the joint press briefing.

The two leaders took part in bilateral summit talks, a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding and a luncheon meeting.

They discussed cooperation in diplomacy and security, the economy and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center right, and East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta, center left, attend a signing ceremony for an MOU on Comprehensive Cooperation in the Field of Intellectual Property at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 6. JOINT PRESS CORPS

They also agreed to strengthen development cooperation to help East Timor achieve sustainable economic and social development and agreed to work toward quickly concluding a framework agreement for grant aid to establish an institutional foundation for development cooperation projects.

The leaders agreed to combat transnational crime through signing an arrangement on police cooperation. They also agreed to ensure that workers from East Timor can live and work safely and securely in Korea through an Employment Permit System. They will further expand Korean language education in East Timor.

During the press briefing, Lee recalled how the Korean military’s Sangnoksu Unit was deployed to East Timor on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in 1999 during the Southeast Asian nation's transition to independence and stabilization.

He said this deployment stands “as a testament to our two nations’ extraordinary solidarity,” and Ramos-Horta expressed gratitude for the contribution.

“Since our two countries have both served as models for the advancement of democracy in Asia, I would like to say that the clock of democracy in Asia begins in Korea and Timor-Leste,” Lee said, noting that the two countries share the same time zone.

Horta stressed that the relationship with Korea is geopolitically and internationally significant for East Timor and urged Korea to contribute more to the development of his country, citing their deep solidarity.

East Timor officially became the 11th member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or Asean, on Oct. 16 last year.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]