Early winterlike chill hits Korea as yellow dust returns, colder days ahead

Students wear thick jackets, with one holding a hand warmer, as they walk to an elementary school in Daegu on Nov. 3. YONHAP

Winter-like cold has swept the Korean Peninsula as yellow dust raises fine dust levels in Seoul and central regions. Korea's meteorological administration forecasts Seoul's first subzero temperature of fall this weekend.

Early winterlike cold swept parts of the nation on Tuesday as cold air moved south from the northwest, pushing temperatures below freezing in some areas. More yellow dust is expected to arrive Tuesday night, following an influx the previous day.

Seoul recorded a morning low of 5.1 degrees Celsius (41.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) below the seasonal average, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. Temperatures fell below freezing in some areas, including Paju, Gyeonggi, where the mercury dropped to minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The North Chuncheon weather station in Chuncheon, Gangwon, recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 17 degrees Celsius in Seoul. Highs will range from 15 to 19 degrees Celsius nationwide, similar to Monday.

“Daytime and nighttime temperatures will differ by around 15 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country today, so people should take precautions against the sharp temperature changes,” the KMA said.

The cold spell is not expected to last long. Morning lows are forecast to range from 2 to 11 degrees Celsius nationwide on Wednesday, with daytime highs of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius, returning to seasonal norms. Rain is expected across most of the country Thursday, though precipitation is likely to be light.

After the rain clears, another influx of cold air from the north is expected to bring the strongest cold spell of the fall so far over the weekend.

“Cold air moving south from the northwest on [Saturday] will cause morning temperatures to drop by around 5 to 10 degrees Celsius compared to [Friday],” the KMA said.

In Seoul, the temperature is expected to fall to minus 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, marking the capital's first subzero temperature of the fall.

People wear padded jackets as they watch a traditional palace guard ceremony at Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul on Oct. 29. YONHAP

Yellow dust that reached Seoul on Monday — the first such occurrence in six years during the fall season — is expected to linger through Tuesday.

Additional yellow dust originating from the Inner Mongolian Plateau is expected to move into Korea on northwesterly winds. This could temporarily push fine dust concentrations to the “bad” level — the second-highest of four air quality categories — in the Seoul metropolitan area and South Chungcheong on Tuesday night.

“Fine dust concentrations are expected to rise temporarily in most central and western regions at night as lingering yellow dust and fine dust from overseas flow into the country,” the National Institute of Environmental Research's Air Quality Forecasting Center said.

Fine dust concentrations are expected to remain elevated in the Seoul metropolitan area and surrounding regions through Wednesday morning. Air quality is expected to improve in the afternoon as atmospheric conditions become more favorable for dispersing pollutants.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



