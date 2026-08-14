Dragan Stojkovic formally expresses interest in Korean football coaching job

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Baek In-chun, only .400 hitter in Korean baseball history, dies at 82
The former MBC Chungyong player-manager hit .412 in 1982 and later led the LG Twins to a Korean Series title.
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Lee Kang-in joins The Black Label
Atlético Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in has signed with the talent agency behind Rosé, Jeon Somi and Meovv.
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After fan injured by falling concrete, Pohang Steelers to relocate Korea Cup match
The team will change the venue for their round of 16 match against Jinju Citizen FC while safety inspections begin at the 36-year-old Pohang Steel Yard stadium.
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Pentathletes target Korea’s first Asian Games gold
Korea’s modern pentathlon team aims to sweep four titles and deliver the nation’s first gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya.