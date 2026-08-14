Dragan Stojkovic formally expresses interest in Korean football coaching job

The Serbian football legend is reportedly planning to apply to be the Taeguk Warriors' permanent manager when the Korea Football Association (KFA) opens recruitment.

Serbian football legend Dragan Stojkovic has formally expressed his interest in becoming the permanent manager of the Taeguk Warriors, a Korean broadcaster reported on Thursday.

He clarified, however, that he is interested only in a “long-term” manager role for the Korean national team, not an interim position, KBS stated.

Stojkovic led the Serbian national team from 2021 to 2025, during which he guided the European country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the Korean broadcaster, Stojkovic stressed that he would have no problem adapting to life in Korea, given his familiarity with East Asian culture and society. He previously spent many years with Japan’s J.League club Nagoya Grampus as both a player and a manager.

He was also confident that he could restore Korean football to the highest level if he led the team.

Stojkovic singled out Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, Seol Young-woo and Oh Hyeon-gyu while describing the Taeguk Warriors as an ambitious team that is equipped with outstanding talent.

Assessing Korea’s failure to advance to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, he pointed to players’ lapses in concentration and their lack of cohesion, adding that restoring their confidence is the most important problem to tackle.

When asked about the Korea Football Association’s (KFA) recent scandals, Stojkovic replied that every association has its problems but that they would not be a major obstacle for him as a manager.

He is reportedly planning to apply to be Taeguk Warriors’ permanent manager when the KFA opens recruitment ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in January next year.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]