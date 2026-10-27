DP to seek parliamentary probe into Supreme Court chief

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Blue House annex opens photo booth featuring President Lee, first lady
Visitors to Sarangchae can choose from 32 frames featuring President Lee Jae Myung, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Korean cultural heritage images.
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Expectations of ‘blue wave’ in U.S. lift battered Korean battery, power equipment stocks
As the odds of a Democratic sweep of the U.S. Congress rise, analysts are betting renewable energy policies will get a boost.
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PPP urges Blue House to clarify first lady's alleged golf lessons
The call comes after People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Joo Jin-woo claimed that first lady Kim Hea Kyung received golf lessons from a world-renowned golfer at Taereung Golf Club on Oct. 20, the day when a man set fire to two buildings in southern Seoul.
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Kim Jong-un's China trip may signal North Korea-U.S. summit preparations
South Korea's unification minister said the security-heavy delegations suggest Kim Jong-un's trip may have involved more than economic cooperation.