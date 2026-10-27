DP to seek parliamentary probe into Supreme Court chief

Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 27. KIM JONG-HO

The decision comes after some within the Democratic Party (DP) accused Jo Hee-de of meddling in last year's presidential election and improperly using official funds and took issue with his refusal to appoint a new Supreme Court justice.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said on Tuesday that it has decided to seek a parliamentary investigation into Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, with some hard-liners calling for his impeachment over allegations of political interference.

During a general meeting of its lawmakers, the DP agreed to push for the probe, aiming to pass a related motion at a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Nov. 5, DP floor spokesperson Jeon Eun-su told reporters.

The DP has accused Jo of meddling in last year’s presidential election after the Supreme Court overturned a not-guilty verdict in President Lee Jae Myung’s election law violation case and sent it back to a lower court for retrial just ahead of the June 3 presidential election.

The party also took issue with Jo’s refusal to recommend a new Supreme Court justice candidate — as requested by the presidential office — and allegations of improper use of official funds.

The DP had previously hinted at seeking Jo’s impeachment over the allegations but was also considering seeking a parliamentary investigation instead, following concerns about a potential backlash from moderate voters.

The latest decision comes as criticism grows within the DP of last week’s appeals court decision acquitting Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a political funds case. Oh is affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party.





Yonhap