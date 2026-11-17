Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok speaks during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 16. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Ruling party leader says will push for 10-year exam ban for AI-assisted cheating

The leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday that the party will push for legislation to bar those caught using AI to cheat on national exams from retaking the tests, including the annual college entrance exam, for up to 10 years.

Rep. Kim Min-seok's remarks came after the top scorer on the country's national tax accountant exam admitted to having used a microcamera and AI-assisted devices to cheat, raising concerns ahead of Thursday's nationwide college entrance exam.

“We will prepare legislation to bar those caught cheating from taking the exam for up to 10 years,” Kim said on the DP's official YouTube channel.

“Currently, those caught cheating on national exams face a five-year ban, while those caught cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) are barred from retaking the exam the following year,” Kim said, referring to the nationwide college entrance exam.

Extending the ban to up to 10 years for all exams would effectively deprive them permanently of their opportunity to ever take the exam and deter students from attempting to cheat in the first place, Kim added.

The government earlier said it will push to extend the ban on CSAT cheaters to three years.

The case involving the tax accountant exam was the latest in a series of AI-assisted cheating incidents in Korea, where test-takers have recently been caught using AI glasses on university entrance exams and middle and high school tests.





Yonhap