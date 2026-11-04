DP proposes delaying crypto tax for a fourth time 

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok bangs the gavel to open the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 4, where the party formally proposes deferring the tax on cryptocurrency gains. YONHAP

The ruling Democratic Party wants to postpone Korea's crypto gains tax until a broader digital asset law is in place.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) formally proposed that the government push back a tax on cryptocurrency gains for a fourth time. The party wants a basic law on digital assets in place first.

“The DP is formally proposing to the government that the tax on virtual asset income be deferred,” DP leader Kim Min-seok said at a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The tax, written into the Income Tax Act in 2020, would levy 22 percent, local income tax included, on annual gains above 2.5 million won ($1,860) from selling or lending virtual assets. It has been pushed back three times and is now set to take effect in January. Delaying it again would require the National Assembly to amend the law before then.

“With the Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee at the center, we deliberated carefully through party-government consultations and meetings with virtual asset service providers,” Kim said. “After weighing taxation principles, conditions in the domestic industry and fairness among users, we agreed it is best to first set up an overall framework by enacting a digital asset law and to give companies and investors time to adjust.”

The DP has been pushing the Digital Asset Basic Act, a separate bill that would set broader rules for the crypto market than the Act on the Protection of Virtual Asset Users, which took effect in July 2024, including the issuance of stablecoins. Bills for the act remain pending at the Assembly’s National Policy Committee.

“We also took into account that the virtual asset income tax has been put off in the past,” Kim said. “This time, we will set a clear deferral period and make thorough preparations for the prerequisites, such as using overseas transaction data, computerized verification and taxpayer guidance.”

Kim did not specify how long the delay should last.

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok pauses in thought during a general meeting of the party’s lawmakers at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

“We will speed up the overhaul of related laws and the tax system to lay the groundwork for companies to invest actively in new services and for users to trade with peace of mind,” Kim added.

The DP’s lawmakers on the finance committee agreed Tuesday to recommend the deferral to the party leadership. Rep. Oh Gi-hyoung, the party’s senior member on the committee, announced the decision after a policy coordination meeting.

“Many people spoke about the basic tax principle that wherever there is income, there should be tax,” Oh said. “But there was a majority view that, considering the external environment and the policy environment, it is unavoidable to implement it after a period of additional preparation.”





BY PARK JONG-SUH [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]