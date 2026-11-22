DP Rep. Lee Yong-woo, deputy head of the party's task force on impeaching Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, speaks at a press conference at the party leader's office at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 22. YONHAP

The ruling Democratic Party is drafting a motion against Chief Justice Jo Hee-de while weighing public reaction, budget negotiations and a possible year-end vote.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) laid out its case for impeaching Chief Justice Jo Hee-de on Sunday as it seeks a National Assembly vote by year's end. A looming budget deadline and concerns about a backlash over the party's response to a Supreme Court ruling have complicated the timing.

DP lawmakers formally adopted impeachment as party policy on Friday. A day earlier, the Supreme Court had overturned part of a ruling that sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison for his role in the insurrection stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of martial law. The court sent the case back to the Seoul High Court.

At a National Assembly briefing, the DP's impeachment task force accused Jo of infringing on the powers of all three branches of government.

Jo infringed on the president's power to appoint Supreme Court justices when he refused a request to put forward a different nominee, the task force argues. It also accuses Jo of infringing on the Assembly's authority by declining to attend a committee hearing and refusing both to take the oath and to testify at a parliamentary audit.

In President Lee Jae Myung's election law case, Supreme Court justices took up the appeal before it had been formally assigned to them, the task force alleges. It also cited a separate allegation that a Supreme Court candidate had been pressured to withdraw.

In Han's case, the Supreme Court ruled more than six months after the appellate decision. The law governing the special counsel's investigation sets a three-month deadline for the court to rule. The task force also argues that the justices gave the case insufficient consideration.

Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20. NEWS1

"We are not making the content of the ruling a ground for impeachment," DP Rep. Yang Bu-nam, head of the task force, said. "There were serious procedural problems leading up to the ruling. The clearest example was the violation of the requirements of the special counsel law."

The Supreme Court majority found insufficient evidence that Han intended to subvert the constitutional order when he helped create the appearance of Cabinet deliberations before Yoon declared martial law.

The motion would focus on conduct that undermined all three branches of government, DP Rep. Lee Yong-woo, one of the task force's deputy head, said. He criticized the court for abruptly changing the purpose of a scheduled session from deliberating on Han's appeal to announcing its decision.

Chief Justice Jo Hee-de answers lawmakers’ questions during a parliamentary audit of the Supreme Court at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 6. KIM JONG-HO

The task force is also examining allegations that the Supreme Court sought to cooperate with the imposition of martial law and that court funds were improperly spent, including on cash payments to justices.

"If we challenge the outcome, we risk a backlash from people who see us as refusing to accept the ruling, so we decided to leave it out of the grounds for impeachment," a lawmaker on the task force said. "Seats alone are not enough for impeachment. Public support matters, and the key is to draft a motion that can win over moderates."

Dec. 3, the second anniversary of the martial law declaration, could be a starting point for the impeachment effort, DP spokesperson Cho Gye-won told reporters Saturday. He said the anniversary would give the party a chance to reaffirm its commitment to undoing the legacy of the insurrection and stressed that the timing was his personal view.

President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses for a photo with Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, left, and Supreme Court Justice Kim Sung-soo during a ceremony at the Blue House on Sept. 21 to confer a state decoration and present a certificate of appointment to Kim. PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

The Assembly faces a Dec. 2 constitutional deadline to pass next year's budget. Disputes between the parties have slowed the review, including a disagreement over the proposed Future Fund, which would take in a projected 162.3 trillion won ($120.6 billion) next year.

The DP risks criticism if it pushes the budget through on its own to meet its impeachment timetable. Waiting for a budget deal with the opposition could delay the motion.

"Our goal is to finish drafting the motion within a week or two and submit it to the party leadership," another lawmaker on the task force said. "When to file it is a very sensitive question. The leadership will discuss that and make a decision."

President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de as he arrives for a ceremony marking the 71st Memorial Day at Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on June 6. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Impeaching the chief justice requires the support of more than half of all Assembly members. The threshold for impeaching a president is at least two-thirds of all members. The DP has enough seats to pass the motion on its own. The Constitutional Court would then decide whether to remove Jo from office.

One option under discussion is to file jointly with other parties in the ruling bloc to share the political burden of impeaching the head of the judiciary.

"We should form an impeachment task force with other parties in the Assembly and move quickly," Shin Chang-sik, leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, said Friday.

The DP plans to draft its own motion for now.

"We are not considering combining our impeachment motion with the Rebuilding Korea Party's," Yang said.





BY KWEN YU-JIN, LEE CHAN-KYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]