DP, PPP clash over timing of recount related to ballot shortage in local elections

National Election Commission officials and lawmakers attend the second hearing of a special parliamentary committee investigating the ballot shortage issue during the June 3 local elections, at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on July 22. YONHAP

The ruling party has argued that the tally should happen as soon as possible to dispel concerns, but the conservative side wants an investigation completed first.

The ruling and opposition parties clashed Wednesday over when a public recount should be conducted in connection with a ballot shortage in the June 3 local elections.

During the second hearing of a special parliamentary committee investigating the incident, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) called for an immediate recount before the committee wraps up its probe to help determine whether the ballots had been properly handled, while lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) argued that it should be conducted after a proposed special counsel completes its investigation.

Wednesday's hearing came a day after the rival parties reached an agreement to pass a special counsel bill within the month to investigate the ballot shortages.

"As people gathered at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium are claiming election fraud, we should verify the results through a recount," DP Rep. Lee Hae-sik said. "It was PPP lawmakers who initially proposed the recount, but it appears that their party leader has changed his mind."

The special parliamentary committee's probe, which kicked off June 23, is set to last until Aug. 1.

Earlier this month, PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun proposed that the National Election Commission conduct a public recount of approximately 2.47 million ballots stored at the gymnasium, which served as a ballot counting center during the elections, to dispel lingering public doubts over the handling of the elections.

Citizens demand a revote in the June 3 local elections following the ballot shortage issue outside the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on June 14. YONHAP

PPP leader Jang Dong-hyuk, however, has argued that the special counsel probe should be conducted first rather than pushing for a recount, stressing the need to first verify that the ballot boxes and ballot papers had not been tampered with.

He also insisted that a revote should follow if the special counsel finds that people were deprived of the right to vote due to the shortage.

"A recount alone cannot resolve all allegations," PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo said during the hearing. "It is not too late to conduct a recount after the special counsel has conducted an objective investigation."

Some PPP lawmakers, however, including Suh Bum-soo and Park Soo-min, supported the recount, saying it could be conducted along with the special counsel investigation.





Yonhap