Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok speaks to reporters on Nov. 19, after the Supreme Court sent former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s case back for review. YONHAP

The ruling Democratic Party plans to pursue Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae's impeachment after the Supreme Court overturned part of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's martial law case verdict.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday it will pursue the impeachment of the Supreme Court chief following the top court's ruling in the case of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

DP leader Kim Min-seok announced the decision following a closed-door party meeting at the National Assembly, saying the party had decided to pursue the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court partially overturned an appellate ruling that sentenced Han to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in the 2024 martial law bid, sending the case back to the Seoul High Court for review.

"We have concluded that we can no longer tolerate a historical distortion seeking to justify the insurrection," Kim said, calling the ruling "an act of historical treason."

The party decided to delegate all subsequent procedures and details of the impeachment push to its leadership, he added.





Yonhap



