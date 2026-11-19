Kim Min-seok, center, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 21. YONHAP

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok said it is premature to view Chinese President Xi Jinping's support for North Korea-U.S. dialogue as a sign that talks between Pyongyang and Washington are imminent.

The leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday it would be far-fetched to interpret Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks supporting dialogue between North Korea and the United States as a sign that such talks are imminent.

Xi expressed his support for efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, including through dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, while meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, according to Seoul officials.

"There is no need to overinterpret it," Rep. Kim Min-seok said on the DP's official YouTube channel. "It may be a bit far-fetched to interpret it as a sign of imminent talks between North Korea and the United States."

Kim added that Xi's remarks should be viewed in line with China's broader stance of supporting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim also said he had discussed the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area on North Korea's east coast with U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in March, when he was serving as the prime minister.

"The Kalma tourist area was briefly mentioned during our conversation as a potential area of mutual interest between North Korea and the United States," Kim said, adding that they had a "meaningful" discussion about it.

"[President Trump] had expressed interest in the tourist area, and the topic was raised because I believed it could serve as an area of mutual interest in future North Korea-U.S. relations," he added.

The Lee-Xi summit came amid speculation over a possible meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during Trump's trip to China for the APEC summit, which runs through Thursday.





Yonhap