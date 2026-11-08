DP lawmakers says U.S. reaffirmed commitment to conditions-based Opcon transfer

Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the ruling Democratic Party holds a press conference at the National Assembly on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joonsaid that U.S. officials acknowledged that "policy-related factors" could affect the wartime operational control (Opcon) transfer but reaffirmed that the agreement remains unchanged.

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to a conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) to Korea, a ruling party lawmaker said on Sunday.

Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the ruling Democratic Party, who chairs the parliamentary defense committee, made the remarks during a press conference after returning from a five-day trip to the U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii last week.

“The existing agreement between Korea and the United States remains intact, and the conditions have not changed as of now,” he said.

Rep. Jin said that U.S. officials acknowledged that “policy-related factors” could affect the transfer after his delegation conveyed Korea’s strong commitment but reaffirmed that the agreement on the conditions-based transfer currently remains unchanged.

The U.S. side also explained that the decision to postpone the Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting until next year had nothing to do with any differences between the allies over the Opcon transfer and was simply due to scheduling issues, according to the lawmaker.

Korea handed over Opcon to the U.S.-led United Nations Command during the 1950-53 Korean War. It was then transferred to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command when the command was launched in 1978. Seoul retook peacetime Opcon in 1994, but wartime Opcon remains in Washington’s hands.

President Lee Jae Myung’s administration seeks to regain wartime Opcon before its term ends in 2030 or even earlier.

During his trip, Jin and his delegation met with the U.S. Pacific commander and other U.S. military leaders to discuss strengthening bilateral security cooperation and the future of the alliance.





Yonhap