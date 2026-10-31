DP lawmaker issued U.S. visa, days after refusal

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North Korea calls U.S.-led sanctions push a 'strategic failure'
Pyongyang denounced a joint statement by 11 countries and the European Union pledging continued enforcement of sanctions over its nuclear, missile and cyber activities.
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Hanwha Defense USA wins $269 million U.S. Navy shipbuilding contract
Hanwha Defense USA will build a $269 million landing ship in Philadelphia for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, with options for three more vessels.
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Korean envoy to U.S. vows support for bilateral investment at Hyundai's Alabama plant
Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha pledged support for bilateral investment as Hyundai announced a $450 million expansion at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant.
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Seoul, Washington and Tokyo reaffirm North Korea denuclearization stance
South Korea, the United States and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s complete denuclearization, robust deterrence and diplomacy during G20 talks in Atlanta.