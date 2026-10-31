DP lawmaker issued U.S. visa, days after refusal

Rep. Jin Sung-joon received an A-2 visa days after saying his application had been denied, clearing him to visit U.S. Pacific Command.

Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Saturday he has been issued a U.S. visa for a trip to the U.S. Pacific Command, days after he said his application was rejected.

Jin, who serves as chairman of the parliamentary defense committee, said in a Facebook post that he received the visa from the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and that it was fortunate the U.S. State Department has issued the official A-2 visa, albeit belatedly.

The lawmaker said he will depart Sunday afternoon and hold discussions with the U.S Pacific commander and other U.S. military leaders about strengthening bilateral security cooperation and developing a future-oriented alliance.

On Wednesday, Jin had said his U.S. visa application was rejected and shared on Facebook what appeared to be a document that showed his application was refused.

Jin expressed strong regret, saying the rejection was difficult to understand, given that he had visited the U.S. command in 2014 as a member of the parliamentary committee.

The exact reason for the denial was unclear, but some observers note that Jin's past conviction for violating Korea's National Security Act may have been a factor. He was sentenced to three years in prison and a three-year suspension of qualifications in 1991 for violating the law.





Yonhap



