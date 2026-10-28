DP launches advisory body on foreign affairs, inter-Korean ties

Kim Min-seok, third from right in the front row, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and other party lawmakers attend an event to mark the launch of the party's advisory council on foreign affairs, security and unification at the National Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 28. YONHAP

The ruling party’s new body will support pragmatic diplomacy, a strong U.S. alliance and expanded cooperation with China and Japan.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday launched an advisory council on foreign affairs, security and unification to review policies and support the Lee Jae Myung administration's "pragmatic" diplomacy.

At the council's inaugural meeting, DP leader Kim Min-seok stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with neighboring countries while maintaining a strong Korea-U.S. alliance.

"The key to a pragmatic foreign policy centered on national interests lies in maintaining the unwavering Korea-U.S. alliance and strengthening our diplomatic and security foundations based on that alliance, while expanding cooperation with neighboring countries like China and Japan," he said.

Kim vowed to ensure that the council's recommendations are reflected in the party's foreign and security policies, as well as those of the government.

DP Rep. Park Jeung, who chairs the body, underscored the need to address growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, claiming that it was heading toward a point of "extreme confrontation" where war could break out at any moment.





Yonhap