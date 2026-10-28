DP launches advisory body on foreign affairs, inter-Korean ties

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PPP slams defense minister over remarks on trusting U.S. forces in event of war with North Korea
The People Power Party (PPP) accused Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul of undermining the alliance after questioning whether South Korea can "really trust the U.S. military" if war broke out with the North.
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Cryptocurrency tax delay decision remains unresolved
The ruling Democratic Party and government again failed to decide whether to postpone Korea's planned Jan. 1 tax on cryptocurrency gains.
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Lee warns against 'irresponsible extremism' jeopardizing reforms
President Lee Jae Myung said all-or-nothing demands risk undermining effective prosecution reform.
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One in five murders happened after prior stalking or partner violence
Police data showed that nearly 20 percent of murders since 2023 were preceded by stalking, domestic violence, dating violence or sexual violence by the same offender.