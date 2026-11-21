Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 20. NEWS1

The party announced the decision a day after the Supreme Court partially overturned a ruling against the former prime minister related to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

The Democratic Party (DP) on Friday formally adopted a party-line position to pursue the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.

The decision comes a day after the top court overturned and remanded part of a lower court ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had been indicted on charges of performing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.

Such a move would be the latest in a series of impeachment attempts related to the botched martial law imposition, from the successful removal of Yoon to motions against Han and various Cabinet members as well as judges and prosecutors while the DP was in the opposition.

The party adopted the impeachment push at a lawmakers' general meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday afternoon. Earlier that morning, DP leader Kim Min-seok criticized the Supreme Court ruling in Han's case during a party leadership meeting, calling it "an antihistorical decision that presented Han Duck-soo's actions during the insurrection as an acceptable code of conduct."

"It has crossed the threshold of public and historical tolerance," Kim said.

DP floor leader Han Byung-do also said Jo bore "clear responsibility for allowing the Supreme Court's ruling to be tainted by blatant political interference."

The DP also launched an impeachment task force led by Rep. Yang Bu-nam, a former prosecutor. The party cited several grounds for impeachment, including the Supreme Court's alleged attempts to comply and cooperate with the martial law declaration, procedural violations in the trial of President Lee Jae Myung over alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act, cash payments to judges as encouragement that raised allegations of embezzlement and Jo's refusal to take an oath at a National Assembly hearing.

The allegation that the Supreme Court supported the martial law declaration has already been dismissed by a special counsel investigation. Rep. Yang, however, said the party would "supplement the details and use them as grounds for impeachment."

After the task force's first meeting, Yang also said the Supreme Court's ruling in Han's appeal was "under review as possible grounds for impeachment" in a quick reversal of his earlier position, expressing immediately after the lawmakers' meeting that "yesterday's ruling does not constitute grounds for impeachment."

Yang explained that "people can change their minds and positions during a debate."

Within the party, however, there are considerable concerns about the practical benefits of pursuing impeachment and the risk of a political backlash.

Although the DP has taken issue with the Supreme Court's ruling, the special counsel team investigating the insurrection, led by Cho Eun-seok, expressed disappointment over the partial acquittal but also said that it respected the court's decision.

"We express our respect and gratitude for the Supreme Court's efforts to thoroughly examine the meaning and scope of participation in key duties in an insurrection, and respect its judgment," the team said.

The Supreme Court building in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20 YONHAP





Another challenge is the tight timeline. Jo’s term as chief justice ends on June 5 next year, meaning the DP would need to submit its impeachment motion to the Constitutional Court by Dec. 7 at the latest. That leaves little time to build public support the chief justice's ouster.

There were reportedly disagreements within the party during the process of adopting the motion as its official position.

According to multiple DP lawmakers, one lawmaker asked during the general meeting for a vote to gauge members' opinions. The same lawmaker reportedly made a similar request at the previous day's meeting, saying there was a "silent majority" of lawmakers opposed to impeachment and urging the party leadership to directly confirm every member's position through a vote.

As party leader Kim nears 100 days in the role on Tuesday, the impeachment move may offer him an avenue to overcome recent internal divisions within the party, which has been embroiled in internal disputes over disciplinary action against Supreme Council member Choi Min-hee and allegations that members of Shincheonji, a nonmainstream religious sect, joined the party.

A senior DP lawmaker described the decision as "a little late, but the right move," adding that it would help consolidate support both within the party and across the broader progressive camp.

Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon speaks to reporters at the Rotunda Hall of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 20, about the Democratic Party's push to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. NEWS1

A first-term lawmaker, however, warned that the move could backfire.

"If the National Conference of Judges pushes back on Nov. 30 and conservatives rally in response, and the impeachment battle drags on for six months, people's livelihoods and the economy will disappear from the political agenda," the lawmaker said. "This would hurt the party in next year's by-elections and the general election the year after."

The People Power Party (PPP) criticized the impeachment push as "madness and retaliation."

"Pursuing the impeachment of a single chief justice by invoking treason and insurrection simply because the court's ruling was not to their liking is nothing but madness,” PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig said at a party meeting in the Hongdae area of western Seoul on Friday.

"Their true intention is ultimately ruthless political retaliation carried out for the sake of one person — the president," he said.

Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon — who formerly led the PPP before leaving over internal strife — also criticized the move, telling reporters at the National Assembly's Rotunda Hall that it was "a self-coup that undermines democratic republicanism and an act of insurrection tantamount to a riot."





BY YU SUNG-KUK, KIM BO-REUM, OH SO-YEONG [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]