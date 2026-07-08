DP expels member over fake obscene images

Democratic Party's (DP) Rep. Lee Un-ju speaks during a Supreme Council meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on March 4. NEWS1

The Democratic Party (DP) expelled a party member after identifying the person who posted obscene manipulated images targeting DP Rep. Lee Un-ju and said it would also file a criminal complaint.

"We became aware that manipulated images of Rep. Lee Un-ju containing insulting phrases had been posted online, damaging her honor and dignity, and decided to impose emergency disciplinary action against the person who produced and distributed them," Kang Jun-hyeon, DP chief spokesperson, said after the party's Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday.

The DP's Supreme Council approved the member's expulsion, according to the office of Rep. Lee.

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The party's National Communication Committee also plans to file a criminal complaint against the expelled party member.

Posts were created and circulated online containing blatant sexual insults directed at Rep. Lee Un-ju, obscene language evoking sexual assault, and obscene images with the victim's face synthesized into them, according to OrneLaw, the lawmaker's legal representative, on Friday. The lawmaker had been hospitalized for treatment the same day after suffering severe psychological shock and stress from the incident.

The law firm condemned the posts, saying, "This has nothing to do with the expression of political opinions or satire," adding, "It is malicious digital sexual violence that uses a female politician's sexuality as a tool to trample her dignity and honor and damage her social reputation."

Lee's side said it plans to track down not only the original creator of the manipulated images but also anyone involved in producing or distributing them online, and pursue legal action against them.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]



