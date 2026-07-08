DP expels member over fake obscene images

Read more
-
Paichai High School baseball team to appeal ban over Starbucks chant
The team was suspended after players chanted phrases related to Starbucks Korea's controversial "Tank Day" promotion, which allegedly mocked the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.
-
Military warns of loose North Korean land mines near DMZ as heavy rains approach
As heavy rain is forecast nationwide, the military urged people near border rivers to watch for land mines that may be washed downstream from the DMZ.
-
NTS uncovers 73.1 billion won in real estate tax evasion
Korea’s tax agency uncovered tens of billions of won in unpaid real estate taxes through sham sales, hidden corporate funds and undisclosed gifts.
-
Karina's blue outfit and Lee Young-ji's red one (KOR)
A new misinformation law and recent online controversies are raising concerns that Koreans will police their words, symbols and opinions more than ever.