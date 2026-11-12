'Dozens of cuts in her uniform': Family of stabbed Korail worker suspects misogyny

Wondang Station on Seoul Subway Line 3 in Goyang, Gyeonggi. A station employee was stabbed by a junior colleague in the station office on Oct. 28. YONHAP

The victim’s family urged authorities not to let the suspect’s mental illness lessen his sentence as police pursue attempted murder charges.

The family of a Korail employee who was stabbed dozens of times by a junior colleague in Goyang, Gyeonggi, suspects she was targeted because she is a woman.

“When I first saw my daughter at the hospital, it did not feel real,” her father said. “It was hard to even tell whether she was breathing, whether she was alive.”

The victim’s parents and husband spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday near The Catholic University of Korea Uijeongbu St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. On Oct. 28, a male station employee who worked under her stabbed her dozens of times in the station office at Wondang Station on Seoul Subway Line 3.

“My daughter barely survived, but how badly she was hurt has not been properly made known,” her father said. “I agreed to this interview to let people know even a little of the pain the victim and her family are going through. I also hope there will not be a second or third victim.”

The victim lived near her parents, kept in close contact and visited often. Ten days before the attack, she and her husband had taken a three-day trip to Gangwon with her parents.

She suffered serious injuries to a major artery in her neck, the ligaments in her wrist, her lungs, liver and diaphragm, and also hit her head hard when she fell. She can breathe on her own, but nearly two weeks after the attack, she has not recovered enough to undergo some of the surgeries her organs need, her family said.

The father of the Korail employee stabbed at Wondang Station shows a family group chat on his phone in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 10. In the messages, sent on Oct. 25, three days before the attack, a daughter shares a photo of her brunch and her parents reply from a walk along the Changneungcheon. NOH YU-RIM

“My daughter has had five surgeries, including one to stop the bleeding right after the attack, but she still has trouble breathing and remains in critical condition,” her father said. “Because more surgery could put a strain on her body, we have not even started on the damaged areas such as her diaphragm.”

The victim's husband also described the severity of her injuries.

“After the police took my wife’s work uniform as evidence and examined it, they told us there were 25 to 28 cuts in the clothing,” her husband, surnamed Kim, said. “He went not only for her neck but for the vital points of her upper body.”

The suspect, who has bipolar disorder, reportedly joined Korail in 2024 through a hiring track for people with disabilities. After struggling to adjust to the job and clashing with co-workers, he moved through several stations, including Geumchon Station, Neunggok Station and Daegok Station, before being posted to Wondang Station in January.

He reportedly also clashed with female superiors at his earlier posts before being transferred.

“The suspect ignored instructions from female superiors, including my wife, who was at team-leader level, while communicating normally with male colleagues,” Kim said. “My wife told the station manager at the time that it was hard to work with him, but all she got back was an answer telling her to put up with it. In the end, this happened.”

In a KakaoTalk exchange from January, the victim tells her husband that the suspect has complained about her to the station manager, saying it is hard to work with her because she criticizes him, and that the station manager has told her to just leave it. JOONGANG ILBO





In a KakaoTalk exchange from June, the victim tells her husband that the colleague sitting next to her is acting strangely and that she finds him frightening. JOONGANG ILBO

The station manager at the time has since retired.

The family believes the attack was not a random crime against strangers but a targeted hate crime driven by hostility toward women.

“A male intern who came running when he heard her scream restrained the suspect,” Kim said. “There were other men around, including an employee who called 119, but the suspect did not attack any of them. At his previous workplaces, too, there were similar cases in which he raised issues based on delusions only with female superiors. It makes me think there is something wrong with the way he sees women.”

The family also pleaded that the suspect’s history of mental illness not be used to reduce his sentence.

“I know sentences are decided based on things like a suspect’s criminal record, but the victim’s suffering and the brutality of the crime must be fully taken into account,” the victim’s mother said. “Above all, he must not get a lighter sentence by using his history of mental illness as a shield.”

Police sent the suspect under arrest to the Goyang branch of the Prosecution Service’s Uijeongbu district office on Friday on charges of attempted murder.

“The suspect, who has a history of mental illness, made claims based on delusions and then said he does not remember [his motive],” police said. So far, police do not view the case as a crime rooted in a personal relationship or as a random attack on strangers, they added.





BY NOH YU-RIM [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]