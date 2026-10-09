Double the cuteness: Korea's first red panda twins to meet the public

Maru and Marong, the first red panda twins born through a successful breeding program in Korea SEOUL GRAND PARK

Maru and Marong, the first pair of red panda twins successfully bred in Korea, will make their debut on Wednesday, according to the zoo.

The twins, male Maru and female Marong, were born on June 19 at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.

The twins could barely do anything for themselves at birth, but their mother, Lian, helped them grow into healthy young red pandas.

Maru and Marong, the first red panda twins born through a successful breeding program in Korea SEOUL GRAND PARK

The twins began venturing out of their den at around two to three months old, when they started learning to walk and climb trees. More recently, their growing curiosity has taken them farther afield, all the way to their outdoor enclosure.

Both twins are now healthy, weigh more than 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) each and have completed their vaccinations. Zookeepers have also prepared their enclosure with a layer of pine wood chips and handmade climbing structures of varying heights to ensure they can play safely.

However, catching a glimpse of the adorable twins may take some luck. Red pandas are generally most active in the early morning and at dusk, with activity picking up after 4 p.m. Even then, the cubs may be out of sight, as they can move freely between indoor and outdoor areas.

The names Maru and Marong were chosen through a public naming contest on social media.

Maru's name carries the wish that he will be treasured and bring love and comfort to others. Marong's name draws inspiration from a full, ripe chestnut and symbolizes warmth, abundance and generosity.

Maru and Marong, the first red panda twins born through a successful breeding program in Korea SEOUL GRAND PARK

The cub’s mother hailed from the greater Tokyo area of Japan, while the father came from Calgary, Canada. Their parents arrived in Korea in 2023 through Cites Appendix I.

Cites stands for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, an international agreement designed to protect threatened species from exploitative commercial practices.

Red pandas are small mammals native to the mountains of the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. They are known for their reddish-brown fur, distinctive white facial markings and bushy, ringed tails. Despite their name, they are not closely related to giant pandas, which belong to the bear family. Red pandas belong to their own separate family.

Red pandas feed mainly on bamboo and spend much of their time in trees. When threatened, they stand upright on their hind legs and raise their front paws to look larger, though the pose can look more adorable than intimidating to humans. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the species as endangered.

“Red pandas are highly sensitive to noise,” said Yeo Yong-gu, the zoo director. “We ask visitors not to tap on viewing windows, make loud noises or get too close to the animals.”





BY KIM MIN-WOOK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]