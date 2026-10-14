Dongdaemun District Office worker dies after falling from building in Seoul

The employee was discovered near the building at around 2:10 p.m., and later pronounced dead after being transferred to a hospital.

An employee at the Dongdaemun District Office in eastern Seoul died Wednesday after falling from the building.

The employee was found at around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police and fire authorities. A passerby who discovered the employee called emergency services.

The employee had a pulse when emergency responders arrived but was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Dongdaemun Police Station and the district office are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY KWAK JOO-YOUNG, CHOI HYE-RI [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]