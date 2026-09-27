DMZ mine blast probe progress delayed by dangerous terrain

A Surion helicopter flies over the southern boundary of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) along the western front in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 22. Army personnel were seriously injured in a suspected land mine explosion in a nearby section of the DMZ the previous day, and the military is investigating the exact cause of the incident. YONHAP

South Korea's military and the UN Command began an on-site investigation but could not reach the suspected explosion site because of unconfirmed land mines and safety risks.

The South Korean military and the United Nations Command (UNC) launched an on-site investigation on Sunday into a suspected land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) last Monday but were unable to reach the site of the actual blast — six days after the incident.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that the investigation team had “reached an area near the suspected point of the explosion” to conduct an on-site investigation into the suspected land mine blast.

It added that “South Korean troops, working alongside UNC personnel at the forefront and using mine detectors, conducted detailed mine searches along routes within the DMZ and expanded the routes to allow further movement from 9 a.m. until sunset.”

Around 40 people were deployed to the site, including South Korean military personnel involved in the operation, UNC officials such as the secretary of the UNC Military Armistice Commission and representatives from investigative agencies.

Some of the military personnel who were injured in the explosion last Monday while clearing a search route were also deployed to the site.

The JCS cited safety concerns for the team's inability to reach the suspected point of detonation.

“The investigation area is a high-risk zone within the DMZ with unconfirmed land mines, and personnel involved in the operation are also suffering from extreme fatigue. Safety was therefore given the highest priority,” the JCS said.

The JCS said the South Korean military and the UNC would “thoroughly determine the cause of the incident through additional on-site investigations,” adding that “verified facts will be explained to the public objectively and transparently.”

The military and the UNC plan to conduct further on-site investigations to determine the cause of the incident.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]