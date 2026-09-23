DMZ mine blast probe faces blind spot

South Korea is investigating all possible causes of a mine explosion that injured three soldiers near the military demarcation line, where no surveillance footage is available.

The South Korean military is expected to have a tougher time determining the cause of a mine explosion that injured three soldiers in the western section of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Monday.

Not only is ground zero just some 50 meters (164 feet) from the military demarcation line (MDL) — meaning that an extensive search and investigation could lead to military tensions — the spot lies in a blind spot beyond the reach of South Korean military surveillance equipment and provides little lead for authorities to work with.

Seoul's military is navigating "all possible causes," including possible North Korean involvement, taking into account the 2015 wooden-box mine explosions. In 2015, wooden-box mines planted by North Korean troops exploded inside the DMZ and cost one South Korean soldier both legs and another soldier part of his right leg.

Blind spot with no surveillance equipment

New Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, who took office Tuesday, told reporters that there was no footage of the incident and that the site was not within visual range, unlike during the wooden-box mine incident.

“We cannot determine at this point whether the area where North Korea planted mines coincides with the site of the accident,” Kang said.

On Aug. 4, 2015, near a general outpost (GOP) of the Army's 1st Infantry Division in Paju, Gyeonggi, the mine went off close to a gate leading into the DMZ, which allowed thermal observation devices (TOD) to capture the explosion clearly. The recovered mine debris showed no rust or corrosion and fragments of the wooden box still smelled of pine resin, leading Seoul's authorities to relatively quickly conclude that North Korean troops had recently planted the mines.

The cause of Monday's explosion, however, will have to be determined based mostly on testimony from troops at the scene and analysis of residue from the blast.

The explosion occurred as troops were clearing a search route to determine whether North Korean troops had crossed the MDL or planted mines during their efforts to fortify the border area. There were no fixed surveillance devices such as CCTV cameras or TODs nearby.

Investigators will also seek to determine whether two mines exploded in succession or whether a single explosion injured two people. A field-grade officer suffered a severe injury that resulted in a severed ankle, while a noncommissioned officer with an engineering unit suffered a fractured ankle. Initial inquiries included testimony that "two explosions were heard."





A North Korean wooden-box mine MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

North Korean mine or South?

Three broad possibilities have been raised over who planted the mine and when: a mine planted by South or North Korean forces during the 1950-53 Korean War; a mine recently planted near the MDL by North Korean troops that was later washed away by heavy rain; or a mine deliberately planted by North Korean troops after crossing the MDL.

Rep. Yu Yong-weon, deputy floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), claimed that there was a “very high possibility” that the explosive was either a North Korean wooden-box mine or a powerful antipersonnel mine with greater destructive force than mines used by the South Korean military.

“We must determine the cause without ruling out any possibility, take follow-up measures and respond accordingly,” Minister Kang said.

North Korea's wooden-box PMD-57 mine has a wooden exterior and differs from the South Korean military's M14- and M16-series mines in its materials and explosive composition, according to military officials. Analysis of residue at the scene and substances left on the uniforms of the injured troops is therefore expected to be crucial to the investigation.





North Korean troops bring heavy weapons, including recoilless rifles and anti-aircraft guns, into a guard post on Nov. 24, 2023, as captured by South Korean military's equipment. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

JCS unusually reveals route was cleared for UNC investigation

During a regular briefing on Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated that an on-site investigation by the United Nations Command (UNC) had been scheduled for early next week and that Monday's operation was intended to clear a search route to prepare the area for the UNC investigation.

Military authorities have generally declined to confirm details of UNC investigative activities inside the DMZ. The military's unusual decision to disclose the UNC's investigation plan in advance came amid recent tensions between the government and the UNC over jurisdiction in the DMZ.

“There was no particular intention behind it, and we explained it because we thought it would be better to clarify the facts,” a senior JCS official said.

Military authorities also plan to investigate the site with the UNC.

JCS Chairman Jin Yong-sung met with Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the U.S. Forces Korea and the UNC, for about an hour Tuesday morning.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]