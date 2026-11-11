Diver working on Jeju rocket launch barge dies after collapsing

The military launches its homegrown solid-fuel space rocket from a barge about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) south of Jungmun in Seogwipo, Jeju, in its third test launch on Dec. 4, 2023. The Agency for Defense Development’s rocket carries a small Earth-observation satellite developed by Hanwha Systems. NEWS1

Authorities are investigating safety measures at the sea worksite as the Defense Ministry pledges a wider inspection of related operations.

A diver died Tuesday after performing underwater work on a barge off Jeju that was set up to launch a military rocket.

The diver, a man in his 50s, fell unconscious Tuesday after climbing aboard a vessel, according to the Seogwipo Coast Guard and Jeju fire authorities. He had finished underwater work hauling up the barge’s chain.

The incident was reported at around 4:32 p.m., about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) west of Marado, Korea’s southernmost island, in Seogwipo, Jeju.

People at the scene performed CPR on the diver as a civilian boat carried him to Gangjeong Port in Seogwipo. The boat reached the port at around 4:57 p.m., and paramedics took the diver to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 5:45 p.m.

The barge was set up for the launch of the military’s homegrown solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to put small reconnaissance satellites into low orbit. The military called off the rocket’s fourth test launch on June 30 after problems turned up during final preparations and said a new date would be announced later.

The Nuri rocket takes off from the launchpad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung County, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Oct. 7. YONHAP

“We are taking this accident very seriously,” the Ministry of National Defense said. “The coast guard and relevant authorities are investigating the exact circumstances and cause of the accident, and we will cooperate fully so that nothing is overlooked.”

The coast guard is questioning people at the scene to determine how the accident happened and whether safety measures were in place.

“We will closely inspect safety conditions across all related work carried out at sea,” the ministry added. “We will do our best to strengthen safety measures so that similar accidents do not happen again.”



BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]