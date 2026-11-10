Discord in gugak: 4,000 sign call to end sexual abuse in traditional music

More than 4,000 people have signed a call to address sexual violence in Korea's traditional music community as the culture minister pledges investigations and tougher sanctions.

An outcry over sexual violence is gathering force in Korea’s tight-knit traditional music, or gugak, community, as mounting pressure for reform raises the question of whether the industry can finally confront its entrenched culture of sexual abuse.

A collective appeal from traditional music practitioners and scholars has drawn over 4,000 signatures, while Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young has said he will take action. The growing pressure reflects broader demands to overhaul the closed circles of influence and hierarchical systems that have allowed sexual violence to persist in the field.

A joint statement on sexual violence in Korea’s traditional music community, issued Saturday by “Emergency Action for Traditional Performing Artists” (translated), had collected 4,285 signatures as of noon Tuesday, just three days after its release.

The cover of a joint statement on sexual violence in Korea’s traditional music community SCREEN CAPTURE

Thirty musicians, critics, directors and academics were named as co-sponsors of the statement. They include Emergency Action co-chairs Prof. Kim Hee-sun, dean of Kookmin University's College of General Education, and critic Baek So-mang. Others among the 30 include Seoul National University professors Kim Kyoung-ah, Kim Jung-seung, Noh Eun-ah, Anna Yates-Lu, Yi Ji-young and Heo Yoon-jung; Hanyang University's Kim Seong-ah; Korea National University of Arts' Ryu Kyung-hwa; and Dankook University's Kang Eun-il and Lee Kun-seok.

The campaign follows a series of sexual abuse scandals that have shaken the traditional music sector.

One case involved a group sexual assault among students at the National High School of Traditional Korean Arts in May 2025. The accused students faced no substantial disciplinary measures before they went on to university, a failure that came to light last month after the punishment process dragged on for about a year. The revelation that the father of one of the accused students is a figure in the traditional music sector has also raised concerns about the handling of the case.

Names of participants who signed a joint statement on sexual violence in Korea’s traditional music community SCREEN CAPTURE

In another case, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating a traditional musician on suspicion of sexually molesting a student over roughly four years between 2019 and 2023, among other allegations. The suspect's wife was also found to have been a teacher in the victim’s major at the victim’s high school.

Separately, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted a member of the National Orchestra of Korea last month on a charge of forcible molestation. The accused had taught the victim since middle school and was also a senior alumnus of the victim's high school.

“For a long time, the traditional music establishment has suffered from sexual misconduct within its close-knit networks of teachers and students, peers, and senior and junior colleagues,” said Kim Hee-sun, who jointly heads Emergency Action. “The Me Too movement brought accusations against several people, but those cases ultimately fizzled out. The vast majority chose not to speak up, and the underlying culture never changed.”

During the Me Too movement in 2018, Lee Oh-kyu, a geomungo (six-stringed zither) specialist and professor emeritus at Yong In University, was virtually the only traditional musician publicly named.

Emergency Action said the traditional music sector had seen fewer victims testify publicly under their own names or voice solidarity than other arts communities, where the Me Too movement brought down influential figures such as poet Ko Un and theater director Lee Yoon-taek.

Baek, a critic and fellow co-chair of Emergency Action, attributed the silence to “the traditional music community’s tight-knit networks and rigid teacher-student hierarchies.”

“In traditional music, the ties among musicians, educational institutions, teachers and students are so closely intertwined that a single relationship can affect everything from entrance exams and university admission to future career opportunities,” Baek said. “Victims fear that falling out of favor with a teacher could cost them opportunities at other schools or on performance stages, which makes it difficult for them to speak out about abuse.”

The joint statement reads, in part, “It is time to raise our voices together and make some noise. Let us not lose the spirit of criticism, satire and humor that has long defined traditional performing arts. The tradition we must carry forward is clear.” SCREEN CAPTURE

Baek also noted that overseas study is rarely an option for traditional music students.

“For example, students of traditional vocal music grow up in a culture of group lessons under a single master, where they learn to accept rigid hierarchies from an early age,” Baek said. “If they make trouble, they don’t even have the option of escaping abroad to continue their studies. Their only choice is to give up traditional music altogether.”

Co-chair Kim said these entrenched problems can prolong victims' suffering. “In such a small community, victims and perpetrators continue to cross paths, so the psychological pressure persists long after the abuse, even through university and into adulthood,” Kim said. Victims also face secondary victimization.

“Someone who had left a comment on a related news report criticizing the victim’s conduct turned out to be a friend of the perpetrator,” Baek said. Such personal ties, Baek added, can allow those within a perpetrator's circle to influence public perceptions through skepticism and criticism of victims' testimony.

The open-ended responses collected through Emergency Action's signature campaign also revealed firsthand accounts of abuse. “I was sexually molested, too, but the teacher who tormented me as a child threatened to make sure I would never work in traditional music,” one anonymous respondent wrote. Another recalled, “I saw my friend get branded a kkotbaem [a slur for a woman accused of using sex to extort money] after she was sexually assaulted.”

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young discusses culture policy with artists and experts in central Seoul on April 30. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The campaign will continue through planned press conferences and forums across university campuses, part of Emergency Action's effort to bring longstanding sexual violence in the traditional music establishment into the open. According to several people in the traditional music community, many cases involving retired professors and highly regarded masters have yet to come to light. “I hope the traditional music community does not forget this experience of resistance against violence,” Baek said. “Victims should never again have to abandon their careers while those responsible stay,” Kim said.

The government has also pledged a forceful response to the growing calls for reform. Culture Minister Chae wrote on Instagram on Monday that he would “stand with the victims.”

“We will establish a special reporting period for sexual violence through the Artists' Grievance Center, schools under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and national and public arts organizations through the end of the year, and thoroughly investigate all reports,” Chae said.

“We will ensure that those found responsible for sexual violence can never again perform, teach, serve as judges or take part in recruitment,” he added. “For example, the ministry recently dismissed a member of one of its affiliated arts organizations who had been fined for sexual molestation.”





BY CHOI MIN-JI [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]