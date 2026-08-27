Disability rights activist resigns as Seoul ambassador after critics accuse him of leaving ordinary worker open to hate

Singer Song Ji-eun, right, and her husband, YouTuber and disability rights activist Park We, applaud at an event in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Dec. 29, 2025. NEWS1

YouTuber Park We was appointed as a city ambassador on June 17, 2025. His two-year term was set to run through June next year.

Park We, a YouTuber and disability rights activist, is stepping down as an ambassador for Seoul after facing backlash for posting a video of himself falling while getting off a train, in which he also criticized the worker who was assisting him.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday said that Park recently informed the office that he intends to resign from the honorary role.

Park was appointed as a city ambassador on June 17, 2025. His two-year term was set to run through June next year.

The resignation comes after Park posted a viral video on his YouTube channel, Weracle, on Friday. The video included CCTV footage of him falling while getting off a KTX train when a wheel on his wheelchair caught the foot of the worker helping him.

Some users criticized Park for publicly exposing the worker’s mistake even after he had apologized, leaving him vulnerable to online backlash.

Park later deleted the video and apologized.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, right, walks through Kkachisan Station in Gangseo District, western Seoul, with singer Song Ji-eun, left and her husband, YouTuber and disability rights activist Park We, center, after an accessibility advocacy event on Dec. 29, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“I failed to consider the position of the worker, who did his best to help me and politely apologized to me afterward,” he said.

But the controversy continued to grow, with the Seoul Metropolitan Government reportedly receiving a series of complaints calling for Park’s removal as an ambassador.

He ultimately decided to step down, with about 10 months remaining in his term.

Park was diagnosed with full-body paralysis after falling from a building in 2014. Following years of rehabilitation, he was able to use a wheelchair. His YouTube channel, which currently has approximately 968,000 subscribers, advocates for disability rights.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]