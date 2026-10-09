'Diplomacy over emotions': Kyiv seeks to mend ties with Seoul as POW transfer spat continues

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Industry Ministry denies report of Lutnick's dissatisfaction with NIS
The remarks came after a local newspaper article claimed that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick had conveyed Washington's discontent with Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS).
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Nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed: What Americans want for South Korea
A new Korea Economic Institute of America survey finds 58% of Americans support South Korea developing nuclear-powered submarines, while 71% oppose Seoul acquiring nuclear weapons.
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Trump's transactional approach makes Seoul rethink how to work with Washington
As the United States increasingly links security plans to trade and investment commitments, South Korea faces renewed pressure to negotiate the many aspects of its alliance as a single transaction.
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Korea to recall ambassador to Ukraine in wake of Russian aid allegation
Korea announced that it would recall its ambassador to Ukraine after a Kyiv official cited a report that stated that Seoul had recently sent fuel to Russia. Korea has denied the claim.