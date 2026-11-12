Dior CEO Delphine Arnault receives honorary doctoral degree from Ewha Womans University — in pictures 

Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, right, poses for a photo with Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook as she receives an honorary doctoral degree from the university in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Delphine Arnault, chairperson and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, received an honorary doctorate from Ewha Womans University on Thursday.

Prominent business leaders in Korea, including Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin, Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Lotte Biologics co-CEO and head of Lotte’s future growth office Shin Yoo-yeol and Hyundai Group Chairman Hyun Jeong-eun attended the ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink, a Dior muse and global ambassador, was also in attendance to congratulate Arnault on receiving the honorary degree.

Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, center, speaks during the honorary doctoral degree ceremony held at Kimyoungui Memorial Hall of Ewha Womans University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, far right, attends the honorary doctoral degree ceremony at Ewha Womans University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, as business leaders, including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Lotte Biologics co-CEO and head of Lotte’s future growth office Shin Yoo-yeol, Hyundai Group Chairman Hyun Jeong-eun and Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin congratulate the occasion on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Jisoo of Blackpink arrives for the honorary doctoral degree ceremony for Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, held at Kimyoungui Memorial Hall of Ewha Womans University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]