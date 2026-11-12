Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, right, poses for a photo with Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook as she receives an honorary doctoral degree from the university in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Nov. 12.JOINT PRESS CORPS
Dior CEO Delphine Arnault receives honorary doctoral degree from Ewha Womans University — in pictures
Delphine Arnault, chairperson and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, received an honorary doctorate from Ewha Womans University on Thursday.
Prominent business leaders in Korea, including Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin, Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Lotte Biologics co-CEO and head of Lotte’s future growth office Shin Yoo-yeol and Hyundai Group Chairman Hyun Jeong-eun attended the ceremony to celebrate the occasion.