Differing accounts of ministers' meeting highlight Korea's, China's priorities

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks in Beijing on Nov. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

While Korea emphasized denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in its account of the foreign ministers' meeting, China omitted any mention of the peninsula, instead raising the Taiwan issue and calling for greater AI cooperation.

Following the foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing on Friday, Korea emphasized denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in its account. But China omitted any mention of the peninsula, revealing subtle differences in how the two countries presented the talks.

“[Foreign Minister Cho Hyun] explained our government’s efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula and called on China to play a constructive role in addressing [related] issues, including North Korea’s return to dialogue,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said shortly after the meeting.

In turn, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China’s policy on the Korean Peninsula remained unchanged and that the country would continue its constructive role, according to the ministry.

But the Chinese foreign ministry’s statement made no mention of denuclearization or issues involving the Korean Peninsula. This marked a departure from the two countries’ August meeting, when China did not explicitly mention the North’s denuclearization but said that it would continue to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula.

Beijing’s statement also omitted an issue highlighted by Cho, who “conveyed the South’s principled position on matters concerning the Yellow Sea.”

These differences come following increasingly close ties between North Korea and China, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un even visiting Dandong, China, on Oct. 24.

Efforts are also reportedly underway to arrange meetings among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday and Thursday.

“If [such a] meeting takes place, it must not become a ‘second Yalta Conference,’” a senior South Korean Foreign Ministry official said — referring to the 1945 summit at which major powers discussed the postwar order — during a briefing in Beijing on Saturday. The remarks follow concerns that decisions affecting South Korea could be made without its participation.

“We made it clear to China that our national interests must not be compromised,” the official added.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, right, briefs about his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Korean Embassy in Beijing on Nov. 14. SHIN KYUNG-JIN

Beijing, meanwhile, explicitly raised the Taiwan issue, which was absent from Seoul’s account of the meeting.

According to China’s foreign ministry, Cho stated that “the [South] Korean government’s position of respecting the ‘One China’ principle will remain unchanged.”

The two countries also emphasized different aspects of economic cooperation. South Korea highlighted progress in negotiations on services and investment under the two countries’ FTA, while China stressed expanding cooperation in emerging sectors such as AI, biopharmaceuticals and green industries. Seoul’s statement did not mention AI cooperation.

AI is a central battleground in the technological rivalry between the United States and China, and concerns are growing that the recent scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could reignite semiconductor tensions between the two.

“The [Huang] scandal is an issue that could develop in an unpredictable direction,” a senior South Korean Foreign Ministry official said. “Supply chain issues involving semiconductors and rare earths were not discussed during the meeting.”





BY YOON JI-WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]