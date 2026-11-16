Detectors that could stop AI exam cheating won’t be ready for CSAT

Representatives from AI-powered smart glasses manufacturers demonstrate their devices during a training session for proctors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11, ahead of the nationwide college entrance exam. NEWS1

Detecting the wireless signals that smart devices send to AI is the most reliable way to stop exam cheating, experts say, but the equipment needed to do so will not be ready in time for Thursday's national college entrance exam.

The search for safeguards has intensified after the top scorer on this year's tax accountant exam, a 34-year-old surnamed Han, appeared in a YouTube video on Sunday and confessed to cheating.

"I took photos of the exam questions with a micro camera, sent them to AI and then checked the answers on a smartphone," Han said.

Detecting electronic devices' radio signals at test sites is the leading option for preventing a repeat.

"Detecting the wireless signals generated as a device sends questions to AI is the most reliable method," said Ryu Dong-kyu, a professor of optometry at Shinsung University.

But equipment that can pick up signals from smart devices is still under development. The Korea Communications Agency (KCA) issued a tender on Nov. 2 to develop a radio detector for AI smart glasses, a handheld device that proctors would carry around the exam room to pick up Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals from nearby smart glasses.

An Instagram post claims that AI smart glasses can be detected using a thermal camera. SCREEN CAPTURE

Some have suggested jamming wireless signals at test sites altogether, since most AI cheating methods rely on real-time wireless communication. China and other countries use signal-blocking systems for large-scale university entrance exams and national qualification exams.

But Korea lacks the legal basis to do so. The Radio Waves Act bans signal jamming except in certain cases such as military operations, counterterrorism operations and security details for protected officials. Cutting off communications could also disrupt the work of exam administrators, and jamming would have no effect on on-device AI, which runs without a network connection.

Light leaking from the waveguide of smart glasses is visible when photographed from different angles. DUKE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHERS/SCREEN CAPTURE

Researchers overseas have proposed spotting cheaters by the distinctive light given off by smart glasses lenses. A Duke University research team proposed a method in March that identifies smart glasses by filming the faces of people wearing glasses. The team put three pairs of smart glasses and three pairs of regular glasses on a mannequin head and filmed each for about 20 seconds from various angles. Smart glasses fitted with waveguides, the components that project images onto the lens, leaked light at certain angles, making the area around the eyes appear to glow. The method identified smart glasses 80 percent of the time.

Others online have suggested catching cheaters by the heat electronic devices give off. A user of an online community recently posted thermal camera images of smart glasses, claiming they "show up clearly even in idle mode." Others pushed back, saying "you can't tell the difference when a person is wearing them" because of body heat and that "it would be hard to supply thermal cameras to every classroom."

For now, experts say the most realistic option is for proctors to check test takers' glasses in person and attach a sticker certifying they have been inspected.

"For this year's College Scholastic Ability Test, it would be possible to inspect test takers' glasses before the exam and attach identifying stickers," Ryu said. "Opticians currently working in the field can quickly tell apart the eyewear products on the market. Rather than temporarily leaving it to education officials to identify smart glasses, it's worth considering using opticians across the country."

Others argue that safeguards should be built in at the manufacturing stage.

"It's already technically possible to force smart glasses to stop working when the light-emitting diode that turns on when the camera is activated is covered, and to block the device from operating if it has been modified," said Yoon Sang-ho, a professor at KAIST's Graduate School of Culture Technology. "Making manufacturers comply with such rules would be effective."





BY IM SOUNG-BIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]