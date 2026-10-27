Depression has significant impact on productivity but extent differs by age, study finds

Workers under 35 years old had higher odds of absenteeism, with factors such as physical health and spirituality playing a role.

Depression hits workers differently by age: Younger employees are more likely to miss work, while older employees are more likely to show up but struggle to perform.

The odds of workers under 35 with depressive symptoms missing work were 5.42 times that of those without such symptoms, according to joint research led by Dr. Yun Young-ho of the Department of Family Medicine at Seoul National University Hospital and Prof. Jung Ju-youn of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, the hospital said Tuesday.

The test group's odds of "presenteeism," or reduced productivity among employees who came to work despite health problems, were 2.13 times higher and their odds of overall productivity loss were 2.43 times higher.

The researchers surveyed 1,000 workers between the ages of 20 and 49 across a range of industries in January 2024, analyzing the relationship between health and productivity loss. Participants assessed their own health status. Workers were classified as having depressive symptoms if they scored above a certain threshold on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, or PHQ-9, a globally used screening tool for depression.

The pattern differed among workers aged 35 and older.

The presenteeism odds of workers in that group with depressive symptoms were 4.78 times higher compared with those without symptoms. The odds of overall productivity loss were 4.84 times higher and their odds of absenteeism were 2.89 times higher.

Sculptures made as part of a suicide prevention campaign sit on Mapo Bridge in western Seoul. NEWS1

The study also examined total productivity loss by combining the two measures. The researchers adjusted the results for other factors such as gender, education and income.

The study calculated absenteeism, presenteeism and productivity loss with an odds ratio comparing two outcomes, not by probability that took into consideration all possible outcomes.

Other health factors associated with productivity loss also differed by age.

Physical health and social relationships had a relatively strong association with work performance among workers under 35.

Workers in good physical health had 0.52 times the odds of both presenteeism and overall productivity loss compared with those in poorer physical health.

Workers with good social health had just 0.5 times the odds of overall productivity loss.

Mental and spiritual health or a sense of meaning and purpose in life, showed stronger associations among workers aged 35 and older.

Seoul National University Hospital, located in Jongno District, central Seoul, is seen in this undated file photo. SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Workers in good mental health had 0.32 times the odds of both presenteeism and overall productivity loss. Those with good spiritual health had 0.41 times the odds of absenteeism.

The researchers said physical vitality and social relationships at work may play an important role in job performance among younger employees.

Psychological resources and a sense of meaning in life appeared to have a closer relationship with productivity loss among workers aged 35 and older.

The researchers highlighted the close association between depressive symptoms and productivity loss regardless of age.

They called for workplace screening and early intervention for depression across all age groups, alongside health management programs tailored to different age groups.

“Depression was the factor most clearly associated with lower workplace productivity,” Dr. Yun said. “We need to stop viewing health solely as an individual issue or a matter of corporate welfare and instead recognize investment in employees’ health as a way to improve productivity and competitiveness.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]