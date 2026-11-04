Democratic victory may complicate Korea's nuclear submarine plans, but 'America First' likely to stay

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on Nov. 2. REUTERS/YONHAP

Democratic control of Congress may complicate Seoul’s nuclear submarine and uranium enrichment talks, though U.S. President Donald Trump’s "America First" policy is expected to endure.

As Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress following the U.S. midterm elections, Seoul's security negotiations with Washington, including plans to build nuclear-powered submarines domestically, could become more complicated. However, U.S. President Donald Trump's “America First” foreign policy is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Following Democrats' sweeping victories in both the House and Senate, Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is moving quickly to assess the impact of the U.S. midterm elections. Working-level departments that had initially planned to monitor the vote count are reportedly moving up their reporting schedules.

The prevailing view within the Foreign Ministry is that the Trump administration's foreign policy is unlikely to undergo any immediate major changes.

“The president has greater discretion over foreign policy than Congress, and the 'America First' policy has already become a bipartisan consensus,” a senior official from the ruling bloc said Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said the country's “foreign policy is largely directed by the executive branch” and added that a shift in congressional control “won’t influence or change the President’s directives in terms of what he was elected to do” at the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on Saturday.

With Democrats controlling Congress and potentially blocking Trump's domestic agenda, Trump could adopt an even more transactional approach to summit diplomacy.

“Trump may become more proactive in pursuing dialogue with North Korea, including a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, to produce tangible results,” another official from the ruling bloc said.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump meet in New York on Sept. 23. JOINT PRESS CORPS

But follow-up negotiations on the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and expanded uranium enrichment rights, both included in a joint fact sheet issued following the South Korea-U.S. summit last November, are expected to face greater hurdles.

“Democrats have traditionally placed greater emphasis on nuclear nonproliferation than Republicans,” an anonymous source said. “Revising the [South] Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement requires congressional procedures, which means negotiations could become tougher.”

The future of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could become a factor affecting the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from Washington to Seoul.

Democrats could seek to impeach Hegseth over the Iran war, although conviction in the Senate would require the support of two-thirds of senators present. But regardless of whether Hegseth is replaced, the Pentagon is likely to maintain its position that meeting the necessary conditions takes precedence over setting a timeline for the Opcon transfer.

There may also be room for changes to South Korea's contributions to operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Oct. 2. REUTERS/YONHAP

Rising oil prices and living costs stemming from the prolonged war in Iran were among the Democrats' key campaign issues. The party could therefore step up scrutiny of the justification for the war and funding for military operations. However, pressure on Seoul to deploy troops could continue regardless of such scrutiny.

In trade, existing policies on tariffs and shipbuilding cooperation are also expected to remain in place. But changes could emerge on other issues, including those involving Delaware-incorporated Coupang.

“The U.S. House Judiciary Committee report released in July, which raised allegations that the [South] Korean government had discriminated against Coupang, was also drafted under Republican leadership,” a source familiar with U.S. affairs said. “Democratic control of Congress, given the party's emphasis on alliances, could also provide an opportunity to broaden the foundation for [South] Korea-U.S. cooperation.”





BY YOON JI-WON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



