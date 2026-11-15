Democratic Party officials boycott meeting over ethics probe

Rep. Choi Min-hee of the Democratic Party holds a press conference on current issues at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. NEWS1

Three Democratic Party Supreme Council members skipped a meeting to protest an ethics investigation into remarks about President Lee Jae Myung.

Three members of the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s Supreme Council boycotted a council meeting Friday in protest of party leader Kim Min-seok's decision to order an ethics probe into one of the officials over controversial remarks about President Lee Jae Myung.

The three officials, who are aligned with former DP leader Jung Chung-rae, criticized Kim for ordering the party's ethics committee to investigate Rep. Choi Min-hee's remarks suggesting that Lee had opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Choi, along with Reps. Lee Sung-yoon and Han Min-soo, who together make up three of the party's five elected Supreme Council members, skipped the meeting and held a press conference at the National Assembly instead.

“Chairman Kim himself should be the one to face an ethics investigation right now,” they said.

Rep. Choi also came under fire this week for referring to journalists as “a pack of hyenas” in a KakaoTalk group chat.

The lawmakers took aim at Kim for raising allegations that anti-Lee party lawmakers had colluded with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect, to have church followers join the DP to sway the outcome of a party leadership race earlier this year.

“He was quick to order an ethics investigation into a fellow Supreme Council member without even asking for an explanation or considering the circumstances,” they added, accusing Kim of being lenient on his own misconduct.

Kim apologized earlier this month after an internal party investigation found no evidence to support his allegations regarding Shincheonji, reversing his earlier claim but withholding public disclosure of the results of the probe.

Meanwhile, lawmakers aligned with Kim criticized the three officials for boycotting Friday's meeting, accusing them of fueling divisions within the party.

“Has there ever been a time in the party's history when Supreme Council members failed to attend a leadership meeting?” DP senior spokesperson Park Sung-joon said, calling the boycott a “highly inappropriate collective action.”

The presidential office on Thursday rejected Choi's remarks as groundless and expressed strong regret. Choi later acknowledged that she had been mistaken, saying Lee had consistently supported Yoon's impeachment since the martial law bid in December 2024.





Yonhap