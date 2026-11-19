Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party leave their seats as the main opposition People Power Party begins a filibuster against the Democratic Merit Act during a plenary session of the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Korea's National Assembly is set to vote on a bill granting official recognition and welfare benefits to 635 additional victims of pro-democracy movements.

A bill calling for official recognition and welfare benefits for more victims of pro-democracy movements was brought before a parliamentary plenary session Thursday.

The bill, tabled by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), was immediately met with a filibuster by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) during the plenary session. The bill is expected to be put to a vote Friday afternoon after the 24-hour filibuster ends.

The Democratic Merit Act calls for providing official recognition and benefits to 635 people who were killed, went missing or suffered injuries during pro-democracy movements, including the 1979 Busan-Masan protests and the June 10 democracy uprising in 1987.

It seeks to give recognition to victims of past pro-democracy movements who are not covered by current laws, which honor those involved in the April 19 democratic uprising in 1960 and the 1980 pro-democracy movement in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The bill previously passed the National Assembly in 2024, but it was ultimately scrapped after then-President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto right.

The PPP has opposed the bill, arguing it lacks both public consensus and clear eligibility criteria, and has called on the DP to immediately halt its push for the bill's passage.





Yonhap