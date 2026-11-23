An older patient at a hospital in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, walks in the hallway on April 4, 2024. The Ministry of Health and Welfare designated Seobuk Hospital in Eunpyeong District as Seoul’s first “dementia relief hospital” in early 2024. YONHAP

With patient assets estimated to exceed 170 trillion won, recent cases involving transfers to caregivers highlight how hard it is to prosecute suspected financial abuse.

When a caregiver began looking after a 63-year-old woman with dementia, the woman’s family trusted the arrangement. However, two years later, they discovered that more than 160 million won ($121,000) had moved from her account to the caregiver’s. The police, however, dropped the case, saying the alleged victim was too impaired to tell them what happened.

The case highlights a growing problem in a country that has reached the level of super-aged society, as defined by more than 20 percent of the population being age 65 or older. The assets held by Korea’s dementia patients are estimated to exceed 170 trillion won as of the end of last year — about 6.9 percent of the country's GDP — and people who gain their trust have increasingly become suspects in cases of financial abuse that are difficult to prove.

The caregiver began working at the woman's home in November 2020. The woman suffers from a severe brain lesion disability and has limited mobility and severely impaired cognitive ability from a cerebral hemorrhage in 2015. Her husband died in 2022, and her son lives in the United States. The woman thus reportedly relied on the caregiver for much of her daily life.

Her family learned in October 2024 that money was flowing from her account to the caregiver’s after another caregiver who took shifts looking after her told them, “It’s suspicious that money keeps disappearing from the account.”

Tracing the transactions, the family found that more than 160 million won had gone to the first caregiver through nearly 200 transactions over two years. The first transfer, of 1 million won, was made on Nov. 9, 2022, three days after the woman’s husband died.

In August 2023, the woman’s 100 million won fixed-term deposit was canceled, and the caregiver was handed 30 million won in cash and two 10 million won checks. In September 2024, the woman’s car was sold for 1.3 million won, and the family claims the caregiver also took that money.

The family immediately filed a fraud complaint with the police, but the case was not referred to prosecutors, who found no grounds for the charge.

Police said they confirmed that about 166 million won of the woman’s money had gone to the caregiver, but concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove a crime, citing the alleged victim's inability to give a statement about the damage due to her cognitive decline and her apparent emotional reliance on the caregiver.

A medical professional helps an older man. JOONGANG ILBO

The family pushed back, arguing that the combination of emotional dependence and cognitive decline made it easier to take her money.

“Even if [the caregiver] did not actively deceive [the woman] to take the money, given her mental and physical state, this is a case where a quasi-fraud charge can certainly be applied,” the family’s lawyer said. “Right now, [the woman] does not even remember giving a large sum of money to [the caregiver].”

Under the Criminal Act, quasi-fraud applies when a person takes property or financial gain by exploiting another’s mental disability, and it can be punished even without an act of deception.

The family also criticized the police investigation, saying officers relied on the caregiver’s statement in clearing the caregiver without adequately questioning people around the woman, such as the other caregiver, even though the woman herself could not testify properly.

The caregiver reportedly told police that they had taken over grocery shopping and housework for the woman, who had limited mobility, and that she gave the money to help out financially, knowing the caregiver was living on a jeonse (lump-sum deposit) rental lease.

The family filed an objection with police in September last year, saying the caregiver “used abnormal methods to take money by exploiting the diminished judgment” of the emotionally dependent woman. The Prosecution Service took over the case and asked police to conduct a supplementary investigation in late August, nearly a year later.

“We called in and questioned [the woman’s] younger sibling, who had cared for her at the time, but we were unable to question other witnesses,” a police official said. “We also reviewed applying the quasi-fraud charge, but there was insufficient evidence to prove it.”

The official added, “In line with the request for a supplementary investigation, we plan to investigate actively, including questioning the witnesses we could not call in at the time and checking [the woman’s] medical records.”

The caregiver maintains the money was given freely. “It’s not money I received without reason. I received it for the work I did,” the caregiver told the JoongAng Ilbo. “[The woman] gave it of her own will, and I stated everything in the police investigation.”

An older person is pictured with a puzzle shaped like a head JOONGANG ILBO

Concerns are growing that the assets of people with weakened judgment could become targets for crime. When someone who has built trust with a victim, such as a caregiver, takes money and then claims it was given voluntarily, it becomes difficult to obtain the victim’s testimony or evidence needed to prove a crime.

In August, a caregiver in their 70s in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, suspended for four years, for canceling a fixed-term deposit in a dementia patient’s name and taking more than 20 million won ($15,000).

In 2022, a caregiver in their 60s and their son in his 40s were indicted on fraud charges in Suwon, Gyeonggi, for withdrawing 1.37 billion won over about six years from the account of a dementia patient the caregiver had looked after. They claimed the money was “legitimately paid or gifted to me,” but a lower court sentenced them to four and three years in prison, respectively, and an appeals court raised the caregiver’s sentence to five years while keeping the son’s at three.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare projects that the number of dementia patients aged 65 and older will grow to 2.26 million by 2050, and that the assets they hold will reach 488 trillion won.

“Since dementia patients have difficulty recognizing and reporting damage themselves, there are likely many cases where crimes never come to light,” said Kim Yeong-sik, a professor of police administration at Soonchunhyang University. “It is also difficult to immediately apply fraud or embezzlement charges just because a person’s decision-making capacity has declined, so investigative agencies can struggle with these cases.”

The government has been piloting a dementia asset management service since April to help older people plan how their assets will be used before dementia sets in. But as of July 3, only 118 of the 1,271 inquiries received by the Ministry of Health and Welfare had led to applications, and only four of those led to actual contracts.

Some experts call for expanding the guardianship system to manage dementia patients’ assets more systematically. Under the system, a court appoints a guardian to support or act on behalf of a person with impaired judgment due to conditions such as dementia, handling property management and legal transactions.

“Since dementia patients have diminished judgment and find it difficult to deal with property issues directly, they need guardians with legal objectivity, but in Korea, family members serve as guardians in most cases due to the cost and complicated appointment process,” said Hong Sok-chul, a professor of economics at Seoul National University. “We need to simplify the procedures and increase the number of professional guardians to reduce the risk of dementia patients being exposed to financial harm.”





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL, NOH YU-RIM [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]