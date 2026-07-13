Delayed graduations, visa troubles: International students cite university support failures

As Korea looks to attract more foreign students, some say that inadequate English-language information and limited administrative support have delayed graduation and disrupted career plans.

Korea's push to become a global education hub is attracting more international students, but many say universities are falling short where it matters most: administrative support.

Interviews with international students at some of the country's major universities reveal recurring administrative problems, from incomplete English-language information and inconsistent graduation requirements to limited academic guidance and language support. Students say the shortcomings have caused confusion, delayed graduation and, in some cases, disrupted career plans.

Related Article Korean universities race to attract international students but fail to retain them

“Now I'm planning to attend medical school in Ireland, but I'm on the brink of having my admission canceled because my graduation has been delayed,” said Alizeh Bhurgri, a Korea University student from the United States. “I tried to resolve the issue with the university, but nothing changed. I'm now pursuing the matter through the government's online civil petition system and a lawyer.

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“Looking back, I think it all started with a lack of information and administrative support,” Bhurgri added.

Yonsei University's campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul YONSEI UNIVERSITY







English information is often incomplete

Many students said one of the biggest obstacles was finding accurate information.

As part of the problem, international students pointed to inconsistencies between Korean- and English-language university websites.

“It's really hard to find information we need on the English websites because they either provide different information or leave out details that are available on the Korean websites,” said Hailey, who asked to be identified by her nickname.

Hailey completed her undergraduate degree at Korea University and is now pursuing a master's degree at Yonsei University.

“It makes it so much harder for international students to access the same information that Korean students have,” Hailey said. “So, we have to rely on translation tools many times, but we are not always sure if they are really correct.”

A comparison of the Korean- and English-language websites for Yonsei University's Department of Economics found that the English version contained outdated information and omitted some notices available on the Korean site.

For example, the Korean website included a notice explaining course recognition and substitution requirements that could affect students' academic planning, while the English website instead displayed information about recipients of the department's 2022 economics awards in the same section.

The English website of Yonsei University's Department of Economics displays information about recipients of the department's 2022 economics awards in the bottom section of the leftmost box, while the center and right boxes are empty. SCREEN CAPTURE

A similar issue was found on Korea University's international website. The university's international office directs students to individual department websites for more detailed academic information.

However, the website for the College of Life Sciences and Biotechnology, for example, led to an unavailable page displaying the message, “This site can't be reached.”

The website for Korea University’s College of Life Sciences and Biotechnology displays the message, “This site can't be reached.” SCREEN CAPTURE

“There was no one to ask”

When students could not find the information they needed online, many said they turned to university-hosted events for guidance, only to find themselves excluded from those opportunities.

“It was during Covid-19, so I thought there was no orientation, but it turned out there was,” said Kiki, a Hanyang University graduate who asked to be identified by her nickname. “As far as I know, most Korean students attended, but international students didn't because many of us didn't even know it was happening.”

“Once classes started, I could tell domestic students were much more informed because they had gone to those sessions,” Kiki added.

Other students said they also struggled to obtain information through interactions with professors and university offices.

“Back in my home country, it's much easier to approach and discuss things with professors or academic advisers,” Anthony, a Yonsei University student who also requested to be identified by his nickname, said. “But here, they usually give short answers and eventually tell me to figure things out on my own.”

“I understand that they are busy, but I can't shake the feeling that I'm left on my own,” Anthony added.







International students pose for a photo at the International Student and Faculty Festival of Korea University on May 13, 2025. KOREA UNIVERSITY

Delayed graduation and visa issues

For some students, confusion over university procedures had consequences far beyond mere inconveniences. Some international students said they were forced to postpone graduation because of administrative issues related to graduation requirements.

“At first, I couldn't take my psychology major courses because of inconsistent language requirements,” Bhurgri said. “Then I realized I couldn't take most of the classes because they had minimum Topik requirements.

Topik, which stands for the Test of Proficiency in Korean, is a Korean-language proficiency exam for non-native speakers. Many universities use it to determine whether international students meet admission requirements and, in some cases, are eligible to enroll in Korean-taught courses.

Korea’s Ministry of Education recommends that universities admit students who have achieved at least Level 3 on Topik.

“So, I had to change my major to Natural Sciences, which offered more courses that didn't have language requirements.

She said she had expected clearer guidance from university staff, particularly because graduation requirements can be difficult for students unfamiliar with Korea's higher education system.

Other students also criticized what they described as poor coordination between university offices, saying administrative confusion can lead to visa-related problems in addition to delayed graduation.

“Not only was I unable to graduate, but the university also refused to sign the documents I needed to extend my visa, so I had to leave the country temporarily,” said a former Korea University business student who requested anonymity. She is now pursuing a master's degree at Ewha Womans University.

“I later found out that my English proficiency test score had never been entered into the system, even though it was one of the graduation requirements,” she said. “When I asked the school to sign the paperwork needed to extend my visa because my graduation had been delayed, it refused.”

The student said she had received no prior notice about the missing test score.

When she asked for an explanation, a staff member at the university's international office told her that the employee responsible for processing graduation requirements had changed.

“The university said it had seen many cases of students working illegally after receiving visa extensions and postponing graduation, but my situation was completely different,” she added.







Hanyang University's campus in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul HANYANG UNIVERSITY

Responsibility shared — but not equally

The experiences described by students drew mixed reactions from education experts and other international students.

Some argued that universities cannot be expected to guide every student through every administrative process.

“As long as the universities provide graduation requirements in the admissions guidelines and explain them during orientation, there are no legal issues,” said an education expert surnamed Hwang. Hwang has engaged in multiple government-backed international student initiatives for more than six years.

“Korean universities are also not obligated to provide all administrative information in English. Students studying abroad are expected to make an effort to navigate the local language and system.”

A Korea University spokesperson echoed the response, saying that the university has already done what it is mandated to offer by providing graduation requirements, academic regulations, and other information students need to know during orientation and through official university documents.

When asked about specific struggles the students at the university experienced, the spokesperson said, “The cases are currently being reviewed through the official administrative process to resolve issues arising from differences in understanding between the university and the students.”

Then there are others arguing that the issues international students are facing go beyond individual responsibility.

“While Korean universities have made significant quantitative progress by actively recruiting international students, the quality of the support systems that help them successfully adapt to university life in Korea remains inadequate,” said Oh In-soo, a professor in the education department at Ewha Womans University.

“Support for international students should not be limited to administrative assistance, such as providing academic information.”

Oh said universities should take a more proactive approach by identifying problems before they develop into academic setbacks.

“Going forward, universities need to identify in advance the factors that may hinder international students' adjustment and adopt a more proactive approach to preventing such issues,” Prof. Oh added.