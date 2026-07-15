Defense Ministry weighs establishing integrated military academy

Cadets from the Republic of Korea Air Force Academy salute at their graduation ceremony in North Chungcheong on March 12, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Ministry of National Defense is reportedly considering establishing an integrated national military academy at the Jaundae military complex in Daejeon to strengthen unity among the armed services.

The Ministry of National Defense is reportedly considering establishing a four-year integrated national military academy at the Jaundae military complex in Daejeon.

The tentatively planned academy would merge the separate Army, Navy and Air Force academies into a single institution.

The ministry had initially considered a curriculum in which cadets would receive integrated education during their first two years before moving on to their respective service academies for the final two years.

However, it has since leaned toward a four-year integrated program to strengthen unity among the armed services.

Under the Jaundae plan, cadets would live and study together for all four years, with those in the upper grades receiving specialized education for their respective service branches.

The Defense Ministry is also reviewing a mid- to long-term plan to expand the national military academy into a comprehensive institution by incorporating the Armed Forces Nursing Academy and the yet-to-be-established Defense Advanced Technology Academy (translated).

The ministry is expected to unveil the basic plan as early as Thursday and will further develop the proposal after gathering public opinion through hearings and briefings.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]