Defense Ministry weighs establishing integrated military academy

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Korean Air Force to join major multinational air drills in Australia
Korea will send KF-16 jets, tankers and about 100 troops to Australia's Pitch Black exercise to strengthen interoperability with partner nations.
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Hyundai Rotem wins first NATO quality certificate from Korean defense agency
The certification for K2 tanks and other defense products is expected to strengthen Korean firms’ access to NATO’s $10 billion procurement market.
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Defense Ministry again denies chief deserted during military service
The ministry has contended that records prove Ahn Gyu-back completed his service without issue, chalking the issue up to an administrative error.
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Missing Navy sailor found dead near Northern Limit Line in East Sea
South Korea's Navy recovered the body of a sailor who went missing near the NLL after a joint search with the Coast Guard.