Defense Ministry weighs ending military exemptions for athletes and artists after controversy

The ministry cited fairness, shrinking manpower and public opinion after football players’ remarks renewed criticism of the exemption system.

The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday it is considering scaling back or abolishing the country's military service exemption system for athletes and artists amid controversy over inappropriate remarks about military exemptions by Korean gold medalists at the Asian Games.

The backlash was sparked by some members of the national men's football team, who publicly said their primary focus during the tournament was securing a military exemption rather than winning the gold medal, renewing an ongoing debate over the fairness of the exemption system.

"Ultimately, we have plans to cut back or scrap the supplementary service, including one designed for artists and athletes, and reflect it in the basic outline for defense reforms," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said during a regular press briefing.

Chung said the ministry will take into consideration factors including fairness among those subject to mandatory military service, the declining number of people available for military service and public consensus in making its decision.

The national football team clinched the gold medal in men's football at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, beating Japan 1-0 and leaving 20 of 23 players on the team eligible for supplementary service.

In Korea, all able-bodied men must complete 18 to 21 months of service under a mandatory draft system. However, artists and athletes who win top awards at domestic or international competitions are essentially exempt from their military duties.

Instead, they are required to complete three weeks of basic training and 544 hours of community service over 34 months.

Newcastle Academy forward Park Seung-soo wears a “military discharge cap” after his Asian Games gold earned him military service benefits. The photo was uploaded on his social media. SCREEN CAPTURE

Following Saturday's match, Yang Min-hyeok, a member of the Korean national football team, drew public outcry for remarks he made in an interview, saying he was solely focused on securing a military service exemption rather than winning a medal or trophy. Another team member, Park Seung-soo, posted a photo of himself wearing a cap typically worn by those who have completed mandatory military service.

"From the perspective of the defense ministry, we are deeply sorry for the remarks made by some people in the sports industry," Chung said. "The ministry hopes that the sacrifice of the armed forces and reservists carrying out their duties at this very moment will be respected by the public, and that a culture that recognizes the value of military service will take root in society," she added.





Yonhap