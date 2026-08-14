Defense Ministry to temporarily relocate 1st Fighter Wing to accelerate chip cluster project

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UNC not to proceed with plan for security brigade after talks with Korea: Defense minister
The brigade would have combined the United Nations Command's (UNC) border security and armistice enforcement operations.
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Navy receives first Geomdoksuri-B patrol ship for North Korea border
South Korea's Navy received the first Geomdoksuri-B patrol vessel, which will bolster defenses near the western sea border with North Korea.
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North denounces upcoming key South-U.S. military exercise
North Korea framed the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise as the United States' effort to master modern warfare tactics and stressed that it will "absolutely defend the supreme interests of the state security."
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Lee calls for selective conscription system, defense reforms aimed at younger generations
The selective conscription system would allow those subject to military service to choose between serving short-term as conscripts or for longer as technology-focused noncommissioned combat officers.