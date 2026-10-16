Defense Ministry refutes Pyongyang's claim questioning Seoul's test of hypersonic glide vehicle

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North Korea finally opens new cross-border bridge with China
The Amnok River crossing, which was finished in 2014 but had been waiting for the North to build connecting roads and customs facilities, is expected to expand trade and ease travel between the nations.
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Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill reinforces 'ironclad' commitment to nuclear deterrence
Pending U.S. legislation would reinforce extended nuclear deterrence commitments to South Korea and other U.S. allies amid concerns of threats from North Korea, China and Russia.
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Lee's approval rating rises after dipping to lowest level: Poll
Gallup Korea found a modest rebound after two weeks at a record low, though disapproval rose to 52 percent.
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Russia plans film on North Korean troops
The film, starring South Korea-born actor Lee Hyuk-joong and set for release in 2027, will portray North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk region.