Defense Ministry opens military's first AI transformation base

A pilot team from Army Intelligence School poses with multilegged robots and an unmanned vehicle as drones fly overhead during a tactical technology demonstration in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 28. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

The government plans to set up five AI transformation, or AX, bases across the country to enhance the military's AI capabilities.

The Ministry of National Defense on Monday opened the military’s first physical AI transformation base designed to enhance the military’s capabilities to use AI.

The opening ceremony for the Army’s first AI transformation (AX) base took place in Pangyo, Gyeonggi. Some 150 personnel — including officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources — attended the event, according to the Defense Ministry.

The AX base will collect physical AI data and use an AI model to train humanoids and multilegged robots to create the world’s best defense hub featuring physical AI.

The AI models will help transport goods to hazardous areas, conduct explosive ordnance disposal and remove land mines, thus enhancing operational efficiency and reducing troops’ exposure to danger.

The ministry plans to accelerate AI-driven defense innovation by linking the relevant technology from the private sector with the military’s needs.

Under the plan, each military branch and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) will set up a total of five AX bases across the country, including a JCS base in the ward in Yongsan District, central Seoul.





Yonhap