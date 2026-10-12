Defense Ministry opens military's first AI transformation base

The government plans to set up five AI transformation, or AX, bases across the country to enhance the military's AI capabilities.

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육군, 드론·로봇 전술시범단 창설 (서울=연합뉴스) 육군은 28일 경기 이천 육군정보학교에서 '드론·로봇 전술시범단' 창설식을 개최했다고 밝혔다. '드론ㆍ로봇 전술시범단'은 대내외 주요 행사에서 드론 전술비행과 군집비행, 다족형로봇과 무인차량 등 유무인복합전투체계 운용을 선보인다. 드론ㆍ로봇 전술시범단 장병들이 드론과 다족형로봇, 다목적무인차량 등 주요 장비와 함께 포즈를 취하고 있다. 2026.8.28 [육군 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-08-28 14:00:20/
A pilot team from Army Intelligence School poses with multilegged robots and an unmanned vehicle as drones fly overhead during a tactical technology demonstration in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 28.

The Ministry of National Defense on Monday opened the military’s first physical AI transformation base designed to enhance the military’s capabilities to use AI.

The opening ceremony for the Army’s first AI transformation (AX) base took place in Pangyo, Gyeonggi. Some 150 personnel — including officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources — attended the event, according to the Defense Ministry.

The AX base will collect physical AI data and use an AI model to train humanoids and multilegged robots to create the world’s best defense hub featuring physical AI.

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The AI models will help transport goods to hazardous areas, conduct explosive ordnance disposal and remove land mines, thus enhancing operational efficiency and reducing troops’ exposure to danger.

The ministry plans to accelerate AI-driven defense innovation by linking the relevant technology from the private sector with the military’s needs.

Under the plan, each military branch and the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) will set up a total of five AX bases across the country, including a JCS base in the ward in Yongsan District, central Seoul. 


Yonhap

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