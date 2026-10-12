Defense Ministry opens military's first AI transformation base

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Korea's economic recovery yet to benefit households broadly: KDI
The Korea Development Institute (KDI), a state-run think tank, said that the Korean economy nonetheless appears to be maintaining its recovery momentum, led by AI-related sectors.
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Blue House urges North Korea to immediately halt illegal missile launches
The National Security Office called Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launches a grave violation of international sanctions.
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Mystery buyer seeks bulk used Korean books, fueling AI training suspicions
A U.S. distributor’s push for bulk Korean-language titles has raised suspicions that the books could be scanned for AI training.
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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward East Sea, JCS says
The launch comes four days after the South's government disclosed that it conducted its first test launch of a domestically developed hypersonic glide vehicle, reportedly in response to a land mine explosion likely caused by the North.