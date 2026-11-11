Defense Ministry aims to launch unified military academy system in 2029

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the civilian advisory committee on the establishment of a unified military academy in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 10. YONHAP

Korea's Ministry of Defense is considering joint education for Army, Navy and Air Force cadets while keeping the country's naval and air academies at their current campuses.

The Defense Ministry is considering introducing an integrated education system for Korea's Army, Navy and Air Force academies as early as the 2029 academic year as it revises its plan to establish a unified military academy.

Under the revised plan, the Korea Military Academy in Nowon District, northern Seoul, would likely be relocated to the Chungcheong region. But the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy would continue using their existing facilities in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, respectively.

The Defense Ministry recently briefed the National Assembly on the proposed revisions to its plan for establishing the unified military academy, according to offices of lawmakers on the Assembly's National Defense Committee on Wednesday. The proposal would bring the three military academies under a unified education framework, allowing cadets to receive joint education but undergoing service-specific training at their respective academies.

Several sites in the Chungcheong region are under consideration for the relocation of the Korea Military Academy, including an area near the Army's 32nd Infantry Division close to Sejong.

The government believes that using the existing Naval and Air Force academy facilities would significantly reduce costs compared to the original plan, which called for all cadets to undergo four years of integrated education at the military complex in Daejeon.

The revised plan is estimated to cost approximately 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion), roughly half of the more than 3 trillion won initially projected for establishing the unified military academy.

The ministry is also considering introducing the new system beginning with students entering the academies in the 2029 academic year.

It reportedly told lawmakers that it plans to announce admission guidelines around April next year and apply the unified academy system to cadets admitted in 2029.

Cadets salute during a graduation ceremony held at the Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul on Feb. 27. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

The government had initially considered selecting the first class of cadets under the integrated system for the 2028 academic year, when students currently in their second year of high school would enter university.

However, the ministry is now leaning toward delaying implementation to minimize the impact on cadets currently enrolled at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies.

The delay would also take into account the principle behind Korea's advance notice system for university admissions, which requires institutions to announce their admission plans at least one year and 10 months before the start of the academic year.

As for the curriculum, the ministry is considering a so-called 1+2+1 model, under which cadets would receive integrated education in their first and fourth years and branch-specific training in their second and third years.

The Defense Ministry plans to announce the revised basic plan soon after consultations with the National Assembly. It would then gather public feedback and hold discussions between the government and the ruling party.

“Our fundamental principle and commitment to establishing a unified military academy remain unchanged, but details such as the curriculum have yet to be finalized,” the ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said it would finalize and announce the revised plan after gathering opinions from relevant stakeholders and move swiftly to carry out necessary follow-up procedures.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



