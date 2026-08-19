Defense minister says Trump’s claim on Korea’s Iran response 'not consistent with facts'

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back answers lawmakers’ questions during a plenary meeting of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Aug. 19. KIM JONG-HO

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said President Trump’s account of South Korea rejecting U.S. Iran denuclearization efforts was not consistent with the facts.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that South Korea rejected a request to join U.S. efforts to denuclearize Iran was "not consistent with the facts."

The remark was made during a plenary meeting of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Ahn reiterated his position when Rep. Kim Meen-geon of the opposition People Power Party asked him again if that means Trump said something that is inconsistent with the facts.

Asked whether that meant Trump had lied, Ahn, however, said, “That is not something I am in a position to assess,” adding, “I am just speaking about the facts.”

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that he had recently asked President Lee Jae Myung whether South Korea was willing to join U.S. efforts to denuclearize Iran, but that the South Korean side responded, “No thanks!”

In the same post, Trump mentioned his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and said he had instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises.

The remarks sparked speculation that South Korea’s alleged refusal to cooperate with the United States on Iran may have influenced Trump’s decision to scale back the joint exercises.

Ahn also rejected that interpretation Wednesday, saying that South Korea’s alleged rejection of the U.S. request regarding Iran did not affect the reduction in joint exercises.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]