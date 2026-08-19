Defense minister says Trump’s claim on Korea’s Iran response 'not consistent with facts'

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U.S. government sued for new rule affecting visas for international students, journalists
The new rule from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security creates a fixed period of stay for those on F visas, J visas and I visas.
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Nationwide civil defense drill slated for Thursday
The drill will take place across the country for 20 minutes starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday. It will proceed in the order of an air raid warning, a preliminary warning and an all-clear.
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PPP lawmakers call for nuclear armament after Trump orders joint drill reduction
Members of the main opposition party said South Korea must strengthen its own defenses against North Korea to prepare for a U.S. policy shift.
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U.S. carrier redeployment to Middle East raises concerns over Pacific security gap
The United States sent the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group from the Pacific to the Middle East, raising concerns that China could use the gap in U.S. military presence to expand its influence in the Pacific.