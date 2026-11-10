Defense minister reiterates support for government's military academies integration plan

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul delivers his opening remarks during a meeting marking the launch of a private consultative group to discuss plans to integrate the military academies of the Army, Navy and Air Force on Nov. 10. YONHAP

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul met with 60 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force academies to gather their views on the government's integration plan, which aims to better prepare officers for evolving warfare.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul on Tuesday reiterated the need to integrate the Army, Navy and Air Force academies into a single institution, saying the reform is essential to preparing the military for future warfare, his office said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with about 60 cadets from the three academies at the Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul to gather their views on the government’s plan.

During the meeting, Kang reiterated his support for establishing the tentatively named National Military Academy to better prepare officers for evolving warfare and strengthen the country’s long-term security.

He added that the location of the proposed academy remained under consideration.

An Army cadet argued that military education reform should be treated separately from past misconduct by some Army officers, citing President Lee Jae Myung’s August remarks linking Army academy graduates to past military coups and calling for swift integration to prevent another coup.

Lee’s comments were widely interpreted as an allusion to military commanders’ involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt in December 2024.

Kang said that he had discussed the plan with Lee, noting that the president recognizes the sacrifices and contributions of service members and cadets.

Under a basic plan unveiled in July, the government envisioned establishing an integrated military academy at Jaundae, a compound of military training and education facilities in Daejeon.

The original plan called for cadets from all three services to spend four years at the new academy.

Since taking office in September, however, Kang, a graduate of the Korea Military Academy, has signaled a possible revision to the plan.

The Ministry of National Defense is reportedly considering retaining some facilities at the naval and air force academies while relocating the Army academy.

Earlier in the day, the ministry also formed a 15-member consultative group to gather diverse views on the proposal. Six members are graduates of the three military academies, who will represent those opposed to the integration plan.





Yonhap